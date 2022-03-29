The humanitarian aid package is not the first nor will it be the last to leave Northern Ireland, but Richard explained that the goods now being shipped out are focused on longer-term strategies.

The Limavady man is CEO of Macrete Ireland, a concrete business based in Toome who were involved in the construction of the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Richard said: “When I went over [to the Polish border] with the first load it was clothes and some medical bits and pieces. When I was there I asked the guys what specifically do you need if we’re coming back.

Washing machines and fridges earmarked for Ukrainian refugees

“They said they wanted to set up refugees centres – they needed mattresses, washing machines to wash all the clothes they’ve got. I saw they had plenty of fresh milk as it was a farming community, but they needed to be able to keep it fresh. That’s why the fridges are needed.”

He added: “When I got home I put a call out to see what I could do, lo and behold we ended up with the very generous Northern Ireland public meeting those needs.

“We’ve got 37 washing machines, 32 fridges and 70 odd mattresses, all still in their packaging, brand new.”

He added: “It’s a good drive, not like heading to Dublin. You want to make sure you’re taking stuff over there that is needed, it’s good quality.”

Macrete CEO Richard Hogg on the first trip to Poland with humanitarian aid

Asked what triggered his desire to help the people of Ukraine, Richard said: “As we all were around the world, I was watching on TV and it was just so upsetting, so horrific. I starting thinking about what I could do.

“I have my lorry licence, I have the wherewithal to go and get a truck, scrounge up a trailer and use the little bit of influence I’ve gained over the years to prise something out of people. I have to say, it was like pushing an open door. We’ve even had a forklift donated, that’s not a small item by any shape, form or fashion.

“The problem coming up is that it could become old news quite quickly. Help will be needed for some time as even if the war ends these people are still displaced and will need help until they can return home.”

Richard on the first trip to Poland with humanitarian aid

