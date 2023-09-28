Coleraine Grammar - War Memorial Pavilion. L-R Head Girl Kia McCartney; Headmaster Dr David Carruthers; Willie Oliver, President of the Board of Governors; Alison Millar, Lord Lietenant of County Londonderry; Cllr Steven Callaghan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council; Head Boy Jordan McAuley.

Lord-Lieutenant of Co Londonderry Mrs Alison Millar formally unveilled a new plaque at a short ceremony attended by both current and former students and staff.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council mayor Councillor Steven Callaghan also attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sports hall and changing room facilities have benefitted from the upgrading of the facilities.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The modern-day school is an amalgamation of Coleraine Academical Institution and Coleraine High School.

Around 700 people directly connected with the school – then known as Coleraine Academical Institution – served in the armed forces during the two world wars, with almost 100 making the ultimate sacrifice.

First constructed in 1953, the memorial pavilion commemorates the sacrifice of the former pupils and teachers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building was riginally intended as a clubhouse for former pupils, however, it became a changing facility for sport teams on the school estate.

A modernisation programme for the pavilion and adjoining sports hall building began following the establishment of Coleraine Grammar School in 2015.

The upgraded facilites now provide a more appropriate, high quality sports and changing facilities for all boys and girls at the school.

The facilities and meeting spaces are also now being made available to local groups and community organisations on a private hire basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the president of the school’s board of governors, William Oliver, said:“Almost 700 former pupils and members of staff served in the armed forces during the two world wars, with 63 killed in action in the first world war, and 36 who gave their lives between 1939-1945.

“For the past 70 years, this pavilion has served as a living memorial to those from this school who made the supreme sacrifice, while also housing the changing facilities for our sports teams.”

Mr Oliver added: "Today, we have a renovated building that still sits as a fitting tribute to all those Old Boys but is also a modern facility that fits the needs of the school in the 21st century and acts as a useful space for the local community.”

Any local community organisations interested in hiring the renovated sports hall can contact the Bursar, Mr Scottie Rankin, at the school for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in September, the permanent secretary at the Department of Education, Dr Mark Browne, cut the first sod to officially mark the beginning of construction works at the school.

The investment of over £11million came from the department’s School Enhancement Programme.

There has been an ongoing upgrading for facilities on the site since the closure of the school’s boarding department in 1999.