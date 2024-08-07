West Belfast premiere of the Kneecap film has taken place 'where it all began'

Gerry Adams pictures as members of ‘Kneecap’ arrive at their Belfast Premiere at the Omniplex, Kennedy Centre, Falls Road, Belfast.

The Belfast premiere of the Kneecap film has taken place in west Belfast.

The film tells a fictionalised version of the group’s origin story.

Kneecap was formed in 2017 by three friends who go by the stage names of Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí.

Speaking on the red carpet on Tuesday evening, Mo Chara joked that “they tried to show it at Wembley and we were saying ‘no it has to be west Belfast, it has to be where it all started'”.

“The amount of times I used to sneak into films here, it’s great now to see everybody paying in for my film.”

Asked about becoming Ireland’s entry for best internal film at the Oscars, he said it was "just a great chance to wind people up again”.