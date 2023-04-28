Where to watch Coronation of King Charles III in Northern Ireland on Saturday, May 6

The historic service will be broadcast live on a big screen from his royal residence in Northern Ireland and the event will include a rare royal gun salute at midday by the 206 (Ulster) Battery, Royal Artillery.

The gardens will also host live music and family friendly activities on Sunday, May 7 and Monday, May 8.

The Northern Ireland Office said that it is working closely with officials from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to provide funding to local authorities for screenings of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III across Northern Ireland.

Union flags hang from the street furniture outside Buckingham Palace on the Mall, London as ireparations are underway across the UK for the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. Picture date: Wednesday April 26, 2023.

More than 30 locations in the UK will be hosting screenings of the Coronation thanks to DCMS funding.

The King's Procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey will take place before the Coronation Service, which starts at 11am on the Saturday. Once the service is over, it will be followed by the Coronation Procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

Should people in Northern Ireland wish to view the occasion in public there are a number of locations to choose from.

The coronation ceremony will be broadcast live on big screens at both Jordanstown Loughshore Park and Antrim Castle Gardens.

The following day Hazelbank Park and The Gateway in Antrim will host ‘The Big Lunch’ from 12noon to 4pm and that evening, from 8pm to 10pm there will be a live broadcast of the Coronation Concert as well as local talent from ’The King’ – aka The Elvis Spectacular – at Jordanstown Loughshore Park and ‘Qween’ at Antrim Castle Gardens, plus fireworks and fun.

In the Ards and North Down Council area Coronation Tea Dances on Friday, May 5, are now fully booked at Aurora Leisure Centre, Bangor and Queen's Hall, Newtownards.

In Belfast people can watch the coronation service live from Westminster Abbey on a large screen in the grounds of Belfast City Hall. There will also be free family fun on the lawns, including a photo booth and craft-making.

There are no tickets needed and the grounds of City Hall will be open to the public as normal.

On behalf of Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Lord Mayor Paul Greenfield and Deputy Lord Mayor Tim McClelland will host a joint Coronation Tea Party on Wednesday, May 3, at the Seagoe Hotel, however tickets are sold out for this event.

The coronation will be broadcast on big screens in Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus from 11am. As well as large outdoor screens at each venue, a range of free entertainment will be delivered at the People’s Park in Ballymena, Town Park in Larne, and Marine Gardens in Carrickfergus.

In Lisburn the coronation ceremony will be livestreamed on a large screen in Market Square and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will be screening the coronation on Saturday, May 6, and Coronation Concert on Sunday, May 7, outside Coleraine Town Hall.