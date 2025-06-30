Sarah Montgomery, who was found dead in her Co Down home on Saturday

​Police investigating the murder of Sarah Montgomery in Donaghadee in Co Down at the weekend have made a second arrest.

Officers launched a murder investigation after the 27-year-old – who was pregnant with her third child – was found dead in her home on Saturday afternoon.

A 28-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend, remains in police custody. Police said they had been granted a court extension of a further 36 hours to question him.

In an update released by the PSNI, the force said that a 42-year-old woman was arrested in Belfast yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police have said that both suspects were known to the victim and at present, no-one else is being sought in connection with the crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips has also made a fresh appeal for information.

He said: “Did you see or hear anything unusual or suspicious in the Elmfield Walk area of Donaghadee between 1.20pm and 2.20pm on Friday 27th July?

“Did you see a yellow Jeep Avenger in the Airport Road area of the Belfast Harbour Estate, east Belfast between 3.30pm and 4.15pm on Friday 27th July? Do you have CCTV, dashcam or phone footage which could be useful in our investigation?

“This is an incredibly tragic case which has devastated Sarah’s family and friends, and leaves two small children without their beloved mum.

“If you know anything that will help with our investigation, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 865 28/06/25.”

Meanwhile, the epidemic of violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland is worsening.

The assembly was told Ms Montgomery was the 27th adult woman to be killed in Northern Ireland since 2020.

DUP North Down MLA Stephen Dunne described the death of Ms Montgomery as “devastating”.

He added: “The majority of these woman have been killed in their own homes, which is a truly shocking and devastating figure.

“A home should be a place of refuge and safety, but sadly that is not always the case.

