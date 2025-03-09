The Ulster Unionist party has welcomed the "massive tourism boost" that the all-Ireland Fleadh will bring to Belfast for the first time - but has asked whether it will fulfill its aim of making it "a truly inclusive week".

It was announced at the weekend that the all-Ireland Fleadh will take place in Belfast for the first time next year.

It is hoped the major celebration of Irish music and culture will generate millions in revenue for the Northern Ireland capital.

Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann has taken place at locations across the Republic of Ireland every year since the inaugural event in Mullingar, Co Westmeath in 1951.

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 celebrated at Commercial Court Belfast: Belfast has been confirmed as the host of the 2026 Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann. Belfast City Council made the successful bid alongside partners Ards CCÉ, pictured performing in Commercial Court Belfast.

It was held in Londonderry in 2013, the first time it had taken place in Northern Ireland.

The move was announced at Belfast City Hall on Saturday after a meeting of the Ardchomhairle of Comhaltas.

The 2024 event in Wexford town involved more than 400 events, including 230 championships over eight days, attracting more than 650,000 people and delivering an economic value of about 70 million euro (£58.5 million).

Events in Belfast in August 2026 will range from large concerts and big name acts to street performances, pop-up gigs and community ceilis, while competitions in music, song and dance range from county and regional level to provincial and All-Ireland titles.

Fleadh 2026 Announcement Event at Belfast City Hall. Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray is pictured with Labhrás Ó Murchú, Comhaltas, Attracta Brady, Comhaltas and Niall McClean, Ards CCÉ at the launch of the Fleadh 2026. Also pictured is musician Bronagh McClean. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

A spokesperson for the Ulster Unionist Party said the party offered the news a cautious welcome.

“There is no doubt it is a massive tourism boost for the capital city but what is less certain is whether the organisers can deliver on their aim of a truly inclusive week of events," he said.

“In that context, engagement with organisations like the Ulster Bands Forum is the right approach.”

Lord mayor of Belfast Micky Murray said he was delighted the event would be held in the city.

“Our council is committed to bringing major events to the city, because we know from past experience the huge social and economic benefits they can bring, not just to our city centre but to local communities also,” he said.

“I have no doubt that the Fleadh in Belfast will be something unique. It will be a truly inclusive festival that will allow our citizens, and visitors from near and far, to celebrate together.

“It’s a massive boost for hospitality and retail businesses, bringing a real vibrancy and attracting visitors from across the island of Ireland, and indeed from across the world, into our city and the wider region.

“Whether you’re a fan of live traditional music already, or it’s all new to you, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. We can’t wait to get moving on developing a programme which reflects both the Fleadh and our city.”

Dr Labhras O Murchu, director general of Comhaltas, described it as a special event with world-class talent and an indescribable atmosphere.

“We appreciate the work that Belfast City Council and Ards CCE have put into securing this bid and we look forward to working with them, to ensure Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil Belfast 2026 is a huge success,” he said.

“It’ll be just the second time in its 75-year history that the Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil will be held north of the border.

“The legacy of the 2013 Comhaltas Fleadh in Derry City is still widely spoken about, making this a fantastic opportunity for Belfast to create its own legacy.”

Sinn Fein North Belfast MP John Finucane welcomed the official confirmation.

“This will be a game changer for our people and communities, and will provide a significant boost to our economy, supporting business and jobs,” he said.

“Sinn Fein has long campaigned to bring this celebration to Belfast, and I now look forward to it becoming a reality in 2026.

“Let’s get ready to welcome the world.”

SDLP Belfast councillor Paul Doherty said that his city hosting the event is making history.

"One of the biggest traditional Irish culture festivals in the world is now coming to Belfast for the very first time ever," he said.

"This week-long event will see hundreds of thousands of visitors and musicians coming to our city to celebrate arts, celebrate culture and music throughout our venues, our communities, and on street corners right across the city center. Our economy will get a massive boost of millions of pounds as a result. And importantly, this will give Belfast a much needed lift and an opportunity to bring people together right across this city through music.

"This is a fantastic event all of us can look forward to, and an opportunity to give a big “Céad Míle Fáilte to the many visitors, from right across the world when they arrive here. Go on 2026."The Fleadh in Belfast will run from Sunday August 2 until Sunday August 9, 2026.