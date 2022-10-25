Within hours of Mr Sunak’s confirmation as the winner of the latest Conservative Party leadership contest on Monday afternoon, the leaders of the UUP, DUP and TUV – Doug Beattie, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Jim Allister, respectively – had spoken out to demand action on the post-Brexit trading arrangement that places a customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

In a statement, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson congratulated Rishi Sunak on winning the leadership contest and stressed that the challenge remains to deal with the Protocol.

“I congratulate Rishi Sunak on winning the leadership of his Party and becoming our next Prime Minister,” Sir Jeffrey said.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

"There may be a focus on the unity of the Conservative Party, but the unity of our United Kingdom must be protected. The Northern Ireland Protocol has polluted every area of government. It is undermining our economy and jeopardising the supply of medicines. It is driving up transport costs and the price of goods on our shelves, worsening the cost-of-living crisis.”

He continued: “The Protocol is also incompatible with the restoration of devolved government in Northern Ireland. If the Prime Minister wants to see a fully functioning Stormont, then he must deal with it once and for all. Delivering that solution would be a very powerful signal that that he is focused on building a better future for everyone.”

The DUP leader added: “Everyone in Northern Ireland deserves a solution that can allow Stormont Ministers to get on with their job and make Northern Ireland a better place.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie, meanwhile, stressed the need for stability but also urged the incoming Prime Minister to focus on the Protocol.

TUV Leader Jim Allister

“I congratulate Rishi Sunak on becoming leader of the Conservative Party and the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The United Kingdom is desperate for a strong and stable Government which will focus on doing what`s right for all four corners of our Nation,” he said.

“Northern Ireland needs better Government and that means the restoration of the devolved institutions. One of the new Prime Minister`s priorities must be resolving the political impasse and dealing with the issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol. Northern Ireland cannot continue to be used as political football between the United Kingdom and the EU. The Protocol must be replaced with a deal that works for everyone. There should be no checks on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland that are staying here. Everyone knows what needs to be done and now is the time to be getting on with it.

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “If the new Prime Minister is truly to be Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, then, he must reverse the sovereignty-grab of the EU over Northern Ireland whereby Brussels’ laws govern much of our economy.”

