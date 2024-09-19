Alliance committee chair showed 'aggressive intolerance' to MLA over his language on biological sex - Free Speech Union
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The latest reprimand for the North Antrim MLA came after Paula Bradshaw last week warned him “watch your language” because he had referred to the idea of “a man claiming or thinking that he is a woman”.
Wednesday’s meeting of the Executive Office committee saw further tension between Ms Bradshaw and Mr Gaston. The TUV MLA had urged the committee chair not to curtail his questioning of guests and requested additional time “before you cut in, like you did on me last week”.
The chair immediately interjected, saying “Excuse me please. I am in the chair. I’ll decide how long people get to ask questions and if I think you’re being gratuitously offensive to sections of society I will cut in – and I reserve that right. Proceed”. Mr Gaston said: “As long as you’re not trying to censor me chair” to which Ms Bradshaw said: “Proceed. Proceed”.
Toby Young, Director of the Free Speech Union. told the News Letter that the “aggressive intolerance shown towards Timothy Gaston by Paula Bradshaw is typical of those who’ve been captured by gender ideology. Rather than acknowledge there can be a genuine conflict of rights between women and trans people – over whether transwomen should be able to compete against biological women in the Olympics, for instance – Ms Bradshaw appears to believe that trans rights should in all circumstances take priority and anyone who thinks otherwise, like Mr Gaston, is a bigot.
“My worry is that the Alliance Party will try to embed this one-sided view in the criminal law, whereby anyone questioning whether a transwoman is a woman will be prosecuted for hate speech. That’s one reason the Free Speech Union has set up a Northern Ireland Advisory Council. Those of us who believe in free speech need to push back against any attempt to punish people who dissent from radical progressive ideology.“
At last week’s committee Mr Gaston had asked if the Equality Commission recognised “the conflict between the rights of a woman, and a biological man claiming or thinking that he is a woman”.
Ms Bradshaw interjected: "Can you, can you watch your language, please? Thank you."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.