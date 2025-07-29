Boost for Ulster Unionist Party as former senior police officer Jon Burrows selected as MLA for North Antrim

Jon Burrows has been selected as the new Ulster Unionist MLA for North Antrim.

​Former senior PSNI officer Jon Burrows will be the new Ulster Unionist MLA for North Antrim, after having been selected to replace Colin Crawford.

​The news is a boost for the party given his high profile and the fact that a row over the appointment of the previous candidate had led to the demise of previous leader Doug Beattie.

That selection process resulted in Ballymena man Colin Crawford replacing Robin Swann upon his election to Westminster last summer.

Mr Crawford announced he was stepping down earlier this year, prompting a scramble to find another replacement less than a year after he took up the role.

It is understood Mr Burrows, a former head of the PSNI discipline branch and now a commentator on policing and justice issues, was approached to take on the role.

While his potential candidature has been an open secret in the party for some time, there is relief that he agreed to apply for the role and was successful in doing so.

Senior party figures had been concerned that there could be a re-run of last summer’s dispute over Colin Crawford’s selection and the political fallout – which saw Doug Beattie resign as leader and prominent North Antrim councillor Darryl Wilson defect to the DUP.

There were four candidates in the running for the post, with Mr Burrows confirmed as the new MLA on Tuesday afternoon. The decision was made by a joint panel comprised of three party members from the local constituency branch and three from the central party officer team.

Mr Burrows has made regular media appearances in recent years, including regular contributions to the News Letter, offering his view on a series of scandals to hit the PSNI.

These include his criticism of the treatment of junior officers by PSNI top brass during an incident on the Ormeau Road during the Covid pandemic.

He has also been outspoken about police impartiality – particularly on issues such as police participation in Belfast Pride – but also defended officers handling of certain events in the face of criticism from politicians.

It is understood that Mr Burrows will not be taking part in any interviews until he is formally signed in as an MLA at Stormont. Colin Crawford is expected to formally stand down on Wednesday, and then Mr Burrows will be signed in by Speaker Edwin Poots. The outgoing North Antrim MLA had delayed his departure to give the UUP time to find a suitable successor.

Formally announcing the news on Tuesday afternoon, an Ulster Unionist Party spokesperson said: “After a rigorous internal selection process with independent oversight, we can now confirm that Jon Burrows has been selected to fill the vacancy of North Antrim MLA.

“We would like to thank Colin Crawford for his dedicated service to the Assembly over the last year and wish him well with future endeavours”.

Cllr Brian Thompson, Chair of the North Antrim Association, said: “I want to start by thanking Colin for all of his efforts over the last year and wish him well.

“We also want to thank all those who put their name forward and took part in the selection process.

“We are delighted to have Jon on board. Jon is an exceptional individual who has been appointed as the new MLA for North Antrim, and we look forward to working with him over the coming weeks and months ahead”.

During recent racist violence in Ballymena in June, Mr Burrows called for unity amongst politicians. Posting on X, he said: “If I was in the PSNI now I would be wanting our elected politicians to be pulling together - helping disseminate key information and messages - both NI wide and in their local communities.