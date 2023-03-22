Live updates as former PM Boris Johnson faces questions from Privileges Committee in Parliament

Boris Johnson told the Privileges Committee he does not think it “can seriously mean” to accuse him of lying.

He said: “If it was obvious to me that these events were contrary to the guidance and to the rules then it must have been equally obvious to the dozens of others including the most senior officials in the country.”

He added it “must have been obvious to others in the building including the current Prime Minister”.

Mr Johnson said the “overwhelming evidence” the committee has assembled is “that these individuals believed that the rules and the guidance were being complied with”.

He referred to the “total silence” of any written or electronic record of concerns people wanted to raise with him and said the committee did not have evidence of any emails or WhatsApp messages that show he was warned about rule breaking before he made statements to the House of Commons.

“You haven’t got any such evidence because that never happened,” he said.

“You are not only accusing me of lying, you are accusing all those civil servants, advisers, MPs, of lying about what they believed at the time to be going on, and as far as I know you’re not giving any of them the chance to explain themselves with their own oral evidence.