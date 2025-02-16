Bunting at planned VE-Day commemoration is 'not inclusive' claims Sinn Fein councillor

Antrim Castle Gardens

A Sinn Fein councillor has claimed bunting at planned for a VE-Day party is ‘not inclusive’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The remark was made as Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors approved a £30,000 programme of events to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day at a meeting of the borough council’s Community Development Committee, at Mossley Mill.

VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, will be celebrated on May 8 to mark the end of World War II in Europe in 1945.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the committee says that bunting and flags will “reflect the original VE Day celebrations”.

DUP Councillor Paul Dunlop proposed accepting the recommendation to approve the programme of events, seconded by Ulster Unionist Cllr Stewart Wilson who said: “It is great to see this coming forward.”

But Sinn Fein Cllr Eamonn McLaughlin commented: “I have no issue with it. It is an important day for a large section of our community.”

He asked if the council will be “incorporating wider cultural events” such as Pride and Mela. Ursula Fay, director of community development, said that the annual events programme is “constantly under review”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP Alderman Stephen Ross said the VE Day events were a reflection for both traditions in Northern Ireland and none, and said it was also for people from the Commonweath and America who died to defeat the Nazis.

“I am really disgusted, once again, when someone says sections of the community. It covers all of us,” stated Alderman Ross.

Committee chair DUP Cllr Matthew Brady commented: “I could not agree more.”

Commenting on the proposed bunting at the venue, Cllr McLaughlin said: “That will not appeal to my section of the community. It is not inclusive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The commemoration in Antrim and Newtownabbey will start on May 7 with the opening of a World War II exhibition in the Garden Heritage Room, at Antrim Castle Gardens.

A Holocaust exhibition will also open at Mossley Mill in Newtownabbey. This exhibition will include artefacts and testimonies.

That evening, a ‘Beating the Retreat’ will be given by the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment in Mossley Mill Civic Square.

This will be a free event open to the community with veterans and members of local Royal British Legion branches invited as guests of honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On May 8, a ceremony to raise a specially commissioned VE Day 80 flag will take place at Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill. Churches in the borough will be invited to ring their bells as part of a national initiative to honour the casualties of World War II.

There will be a beacon-lighting ceremony with bugler and piper at Mossley Mill and Antrim Castle Gardens.