The TUV has called on Translink not to give in to protests by Irish language activists, who want bilingual signage at Belfast’s new Grand Central Station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after there was a large gathering of activists, largely schoolchildren, on Thursday evening.

They formed a circle and unveiled a banner which was so large that it occupied a big proportion of the colossal airport-style main terminal, and chanted and sung.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The activists were annoyed at the decision not to add Irish to the station’s permanent signs from the outset of the station’s opening on Sunday, September 8, though some temporary signs bear the word “welcome” in Irish (as well as Ulster-Scots and various languages).

An image of the protest, circulated by Sinn Fein MLA Daniel Baker @danielbakersf

Translink was asked if any effort was made to remove them, or it called police, but at time of writing it had not answered.

The PSNI said: “Police were in attendance at a protest at Belfast Grand Central Station in Belfast on Thursday. A number of people had gathered at around 4pm. No offences were detected and the crowd dispersed after a short time.”

TUV deputy leader Ron McDowell, a city councillor, said on Friday: “Yesterday’s protest at Grand Central in Belfast was another attempt by Irish language enthusiasts to bully others to accept nationalist cultural supremacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As usual, they cynically thrust children to the fore to try and impose an Irish cultural identity on everything from bins to buses without regard for the cost either to the taxpayer or to good relations in the city.

“Translink need to stand firm on this issue and not allow themselves to be bullied by a small but vocal minority.

"Statistics are stubborn things, and the key one to remember in this debate is that from the 2021 census which told us that just 0.3% of people in Northern Ireland has Irish as their main language. For context, that compares with 1.1% for Polish and 0.5% for Lithuanian.”

In the 2021 census, 12.5% of people in Northern Ireland said they have “some ability” in the Irish language – but that fell to 3.9% when people were asked if they can speak, read, write and understand the language.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the 0.3% of the population who claim it as a “main language” amount to about 6,000 people.

Translink said in a statement: “We look forward to working with the Irish and Ulster Scots language commissioners when they are appointed by Stormont, and we continue to work closely with local communities to ensure that all aspects of the area’s diverse culture is recognised and highlighted as part of the ongoing arts and heritage programme.