Carrick Rangers: Green light for Amber Army's new grandstand at Taylors Avenue

An Irish League Premiership club has been granted planning permission to construct a new main stand.

The proposal for the work at Carrick Rangers FC’s home ground at Taylors Avenue was given the green light at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s planning committee.

A planning officer told the meeting the new stand will feature 846 seats, to include spaces for VIP guests, media and disabled visitors along, with a bar/club room, kitchen, gym, physio room and toilets.

The proposed building will be 96 metres in length (315ft) and 9.5 metres in height (31ft).

An image titled 'proposed replacement stand', attached as an addendum to councillors' document packs for the recent planning meeting

A proposal for a new clubhouse, changing rooms and multi-purpose rooms was given the go-ahead in January 2024. It will be at the back of the new stand.

The officer said no objections have been received from consultees, including the Department for Infrastructure’s roads wing, which had no objection over access, car parking, traffic flow or road safety, or from members of the public.

The planning officer’s report said the authorities are “satisfied that there would be no significant adverse effects on residential amenity in terms of noise or odour” (from the kitchen in the new stand).

The officer went on to say the proposal “represents an acceptable form of development for this location and will enhance facilities which exist at the ground and those which have already been granted approval”.

Another image, also titled 'proposed replacement stand', showing the front of the main planned stand. It too came attached as an addendum to councillors' document packs for the recent planning meeting

His report states: “Taylors Avenue has been in use as a football stadium for a significant period of time.

“Permission has previously been granted for new stands behind the goals to the east and west of the existing pitch and the proposal is appropriate for this particular location.

“In terms of design and appearance, the proposed stand is reflective of modern stadium appearance and consists of a main building finished in a mix of brick/render and cladding with a steel structure providing a cantilevered roof to cover spectators.

“This design would enhance the existing and approved spectator facilities in the form of stands and terracing at either end of the existing football pitch and would not have an adverse impact on the character or appearance of the surrounding area.

“The existing walls and fences around the site boundary are to be retained and the proposal would satisfactorily integrate into the local townscape.

“There are no concerns with any adverse impact on any features of the built or natural heritage as a result of the proposal.”

The officer’s recommendation was to approve the application.

Knockagh Alliance councillor Aaron Skinner proposed accepting this recommendation during the most recent meeting on Thursday, July 31.

He said: “It is great to see this project moving forward.”

The proposal was seconded by Bannside DUP councillor Tyler Hoey, before permission was granted unanimously.