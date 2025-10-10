Leaders of the Catholic and Protestant churches have issued a joint statement "unequivocally" condemning murder – only days after ex-Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew and loyalist Jamie Bryson agreed that it was justified.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaders of the All Ireland Catholic, Church of Ireland, Presbyterian and Methodist churches spoke out after Ms Gildernew and loyalist campaigner Mr Bryson gave their views on a new BBC podcast series this week, Borderlands.

Presenter Chris Buckler asked the pair, do you think murder was justified?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Gildernew responded that the British Army was responsible for causing the Troubles.

Leaders of the Catholic and Protestant churches have issued a joint statement "unequivocally" condemning murder – only days after ex-Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew and loyalist Jamie Bryson agreed that it was justified.

"I wish it had been avoided, but I think the British Army brought a war to our streets, and the repercussions of that were as a result of what happened," she replied.

When pressed to answer the question by Mr Bryson, she then replied: "I do."

Mr Bryson responded that "loyalists had the right to do the same the other way".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then qualified his comment to claim that "the murder of IRA people were justified, yes - not civilians".

Mrs Gildernew also referred to Northern Ireland as a "sh*thole" during the podcasts.

However the leaders of the Catholic, Presbyterian, Church of Ireland and Methodist Churches issued a statement that appeared to be a sharp rebuke to the pair.

The joint statement was issued by Roman Catholic Primate, Archbishop Eamon Martin; Church of Ireland Primate, Archbishop John McDowell; Presbyterian Moderator Dr Trevor Gribben and Methodist President Alan Wardlow, joined by President of the Irish Council of Churches, Rev Sarah Groves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clerics said: As people of faith, as Christian leaders, and as individuals made in the image of God, we believe that human life is a divine and sacred gift to be cherished, nurtured and protected. Murder, which is the intentional and unlawful killing of another human, can therefore never be justified or legitimised.

"We unequivocally condemn any attempt by individuals, or sections of the community, to justify or legitimise the murder of others. Such comments underline, and make it very clear, that the work of reconciliation is more important than ever and that we still have a long way to travel.

"As we, and our predecessors, have said before, when we reflect on our past in Northern Ireland, ‘we all have a moral responsibility to acknowledge the corrosive impact of violence’ and, alongside that, also ‘a duty of care to those still living with the trauma of its aftermath’.

"We offer our continued support to all victims of violence and pray for healing and peace, for individuals, for this community where we live, and for all in the world today living under the shadow of conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"May there be a renewed emphasis on the complex but essential work of reconciliation, so that we re-commit ourselves to working for a future of common understanding, respect and peace in this land, and for all peoples everywhere."

Sinn Fein did not offer any response to the clerics.

Mr Bryson responded that the High Court this week ruled that the SAS killing of three IRA men was justified.