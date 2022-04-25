CBI NI to host business event with political leaders

Against that background, CBI Northern Ireland is for a third time bringing five of the region’s political leaders together on Thursday, April 28. Political representatives will both reflect on the past year and debate how we navigate the challenging months ahead.

Chaired by BBC NI’s economics and business editor John Campbell, this in-person event will provide an opportunity for companies to hear from NI politicians. The event is sponsored by Fibrus.

Political party representatives include: Alliance Party: Naomi Long MLA, party leader, Democratic Unionist Party: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, party leader, Sinn Féin: Michelle O’Neill MLA, party vice-president, Social Democratic & Labour Party: Claire Hanna MP and Ulster Unionist Party: Mike Nesbitt MLA, economy spokesperson.

Adrian Doran, CBI NI chair

Adrian Doran, CBI NI chair, said: “NI businesses have never faced a more challenging period. In what will be one of the most important Assembly elections in living memory, this event is an unrivalled chance to put the priorities of Northern Irish firms back on the political map.