Chairman of loyalist paramilitary forum hits out at Doug Beattie over Protocol remarks to the BBC

David Campbell, now the chairman of the Loyalist Communities Council, said that “despite the UUP being the prime architect of the Belfast Agreement, its current leadership appears to have no interest in defending [its] integrity”.

The LCC provides a forum for figures connected with the UVF, UDA, and Red Hand Commando to discuss political developments affecting loyalism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Campbell – who also used to be the chairman of the UUP – said in a statement: “In interviews over the past few days Doug Beattie and Mike Nesbitt appeared to equivocate on the threat to the Union caused by the NI protocol, and did not reference at all the breaches to the Belfast Agreement.

David Campbell

“The UUP leadership needs to stand firm at this critical time of negotiation, and not be the weak link that undermines the totality of unionist opposition to the protocol.”

You can read the full statement in due course on the News Letter’s LETTERS page.

Advertisement Hide Ad