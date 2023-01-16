News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Chairman of loyalist paramilitary forum hits out at Doug Beattie over Protocol remarks to the BBC

David Trimble’s former chief of staff was among those rounding upon UUP leader Doug Beattie over his Protocol stance yesterday.

By Adam Kula
26 minutes ago - 1 min read

David Campbell, now the chairman of the Loyalist Communities Council, said that “despite the UUP being the prime architect of the Belfast Agreement, its current leadership appears to have no interest in defending [its] integrity”.

The LCC provides a forum for figures connected with the UVF, UDA, and Red Hand Commando to discuss political developments affecting loyalism.

Hide Ad

Mr Campbell – who also used to be the chairman of the UUP – said in a statement: “In interviews over the past few days Doug Beattie and Mike Nesbitt appeared to equivocate on the threat to the Union caused by the NI protocol, and did not reference at all the breaches to the Belfast Agreement.

David Campbell
Most Popular

“The UUP leadership needs to stand firm at this critical time of negotiation, and not be the weak link that undermines the totality of unionist opposition to the protocol.”

You can read the full statement in due course on the News Letter’s LETTERS page.

Hide Ad

Mr Beattie himself has addressed the issue of his comments to the BBC in an interview with the News Letter, saying his words have been “taken out of context”.

Doug BeattieUUPProtocolBBCDavid Campbell