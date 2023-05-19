CLIP: MLA says 'the only qualification to join the DUP is being a unionist' as lesbian DUP councillor scores stellar result
A DUP MLA has said that the sole qualification for being in the party is supporting the Union.
Phillip Brett, MLA for North Belfast, made the comments in the wake of Alison Bennett’s stellar performance in the council elections, hugely increasing her vote share:
In this video he says the only criteria for being a DUP member is “you support NI’s place in the Union”, adding that the party welcomes people “of all backgrounds and traditions”.
Mr Brett is himself the son of a mixed marriage, and lost his brother in a loyalist attack in his youth: