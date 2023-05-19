News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates

CLIP: MLA says 'the only qualification to join the DUP is being a unionist' as lesbian DUP councillor scores stellar result

A DUP MLA has said that the sole qualification for being in the party is supporting the Union.

By Adam Kula
Published 19th May 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 15:37 BST

Phillip Brett, MLA for North Belfast, made the comments in the wake of Alison Bennett’s stellar performance in the council elections, hugely increasing her vote share:

WATCH - Cheers as the DUP's first openly-gay politician Alison Bennington storms home to re-take seat comfortably

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In this video he says the only criteria for being a DUP member is “you support NI’s place in the Union”, adding that the party welcomes people “of all backgrounds and traditions”.

Phillip Brett speaking to the News Letter todayPhillip Brett speaking to the News Letter today
Phillip Brett speaking to the News Letter today
Most Popular

Mr Brett is himself the son of a mixed marriage, and lost his brother in a loyalist attack in his youth:

DUP brother of UDA sectarian murder victim Gavin Brett breaks 20 year silence

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More from this reporter:

'IRA are ghastly murderous thugs and we must remember that - starting with Gerry Adams'

The 'Northern Irish Elon Musk' adds best part of £1 billion to his wealth as he tops the Ulster names on the 2023 Rich List

What is in Ireland's new so-called 'thought crime' bill, how many years in jail can you get, and which parties are backing it?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ex-nuclear submarine commander dubs Irish government 'freeloaders' over lack of military power and dependence on UK and NATO

Detectives trying to solve attempted murder of John Caldwell now have 16,667 days'-worth of CCTV footage

Brexit: Entirety of UK will have 'not for EU' printed on goods as James Cleverly insists 'Northern Ireland is as much part of UK as north Essex'

Related topics:DUPElon Musk