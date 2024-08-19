Ulster Unionist Party Leader Doug Beattie. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Doug Beattie is expected to stand down as Ulster Unionist Party leader later today after just over three years in the post, the News Letter understands.

A zoom meeting involving the party’s MLAs is taking place at the moment, where the leadership is being discussed.

There has been growing unhappiness with his leadership among the party’s MLAs – despite the party returning an MP at the recent general election after a period with no Westminster representation.

A statement from the party confirming the news is expected this morning.

The News Letter has attempted to contact Mr Beattie and other senior party figures for comment.

It comes amid ongoing opposition to the direction Mr Beattie wanted to take the party – with swathes of the party opposing his vision for a more liberal brand of unionism, distinguishing it from the DUP and TUV.

Despite attempting to reinvigorate the party by bringing in new faces – and an attempt to get more women into elected office – the Assembly team is all male.

When Doug Beattie became leader, he said the party may have to “shrink to grow”. However, many of those within the party who opposed his attempts to take the party towards a more liberal position on a number of issues have stayed within the party and continued to oppose him privately – and often publicly.

There is no obvious successor to Doug Beattie.

Candidates include deputy leader Robbie Butler, who despite being seen as on the softer wing of the party on issues such as the Windsor Framework, is more conservative on certain social issues. For example, he is opposed to the liberalisation of abortion.

Of the party’s other eight MLAs, three have already served as leader: Mike Nesbitt, Tom Elliott and Steve Aiken.

Mike Nesbitt replaced Fermanagh MLA Tom Elliott in March 2012, after the latter served in the post for 18 months.

The now-health minister led the party until 2017, but accepted “full responsibility” for poor election results which saw a number of high profile party figures lose their seats.

He was replaced by Robin Swann, now the South Antrim MP.