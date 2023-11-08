A DUP MP has said that calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict “may be well-meaning”, but actually halting hostilities would be “foolish”.

Sammy Wilson pointed to Northern Ireland’s experience with paramilitary groups, saying that it shows such groups only want pauses in hostilities for tactical reasons, not because they intend making a cessation of violence permanent.

Speaking in the House of Commons late on Tuesday, the East Antrim MP said: “Many people – some of them may be well-meaning, and some may be simply reacting to the cruelty of war – are calling for an immediate ceasefire.

"While the Government of Israel have their citizens held captive and while Israel’s very existence is under threat because of a huge terrorist army on its doorstep, regardless of how strong the siren calls are from the UN, nations across the world and all the non-governmental organisations, it would be foolish to go for a ceasefire.

An image posted online on Tuesday by the IDF of an Israeli detachment operating in North Gaza as the ground invasion gets under way

"It is a typical terrorist tactic: when terrorists are under pressure or the state comes after them, they call for a ceasefire.

"What for – because they want to stop the violence? No. It is because they want to regroup. We have seen it in Northern Ireland.

"When the terrorists in Northern Ireland were under pressure, they declared ceasefires. It gave them time to regroup, and I do not think the situation in the Middle East is any different.

"There will be difficult days ahead – I am sure there will be pictures on our TV screens that will make us all sorrowful – but I hope our Government stand by the resolution in the King’s Speech and stand by the state of Israel in defence of its citizens.”

Mr Wilson’s reference to “siren calls from the UN” links back to a vote by the UN General Assembly on October 27.

Then, members of the UN voted in favour of a motion aimed at “condemning all acts of violence aimed at Palestinian and Israeli civilians, including all acts of terrorism and indiscriminate attacks” and calling for “an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities”.

It was passed 120 in favour to 14 against with 45 abstentions, with the USA voting against and the UK abstaining.

Meanwhile the conflict in Gaza goes on, after Israeli units pushed into Gaza City itself on Tuesday – the largest of five towns in the Gaza Strip (the others being North Gaza, Khan Younis and Rafah in the south, and Deir al-Balah in the centre of the strip).

Video has emerged showing lines of people apparently leaving the Gaza City area for the south along a corridor of land the army has set aside.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said their forces had killed Hamas’ head of weapons and industries, Mohsen Abu Zina, who "served as one of Hamas’ leading weapon developers, with expertise in strategic weapons and rockets".

The latest UN death toll bulletin on Tuesday said "the reported fatality toll since the start of the hostilities to 10,328, of whom 67% are said to be children and women, according to the Ministry of Health, Gaza [which is under Hamas control].

"About 2,450 others, including 1,350 children, have been reported missing and may be trapped or dead under the rubble, awaiting rescue or recovery…

"The death toll among Israeli soldiers in Gaza remains 30, according to official Israeli sources."

Meanwhile over 40,000 homes have been destroyed and some 222,000 have been partially damaged the UN said, and about 65% of the entire 2.3 million people in the strip are now listed as "internally displaced" (meaning, they have sought refuge away from their homes).

The BBC meanwhile reported on Wednesday that "a source familiar with talks over the fate of the hostages taken by Hamas in its 7 October attacks has told the BBC that discussions are taking place around the release of 12 hostages, half of them Americans, in exchange for a three-day humanitarian pause".

