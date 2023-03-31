News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
7 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
8 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
9 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
10 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
10 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

DUP panel on Brexit deal has completed its work, says Donaldson

A DUP-commissioned panel to assess Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal has completed its work, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said.

By Dominic McGrath, PA
Published 31st Mar 2023, 20:07 BST- 1 min read

The unionist party, which is continuing to boycott the Stormont powersharing institutions, has so far maintained its opposition to the Windsor Framework agreement brokered between London and Brussels.

Sir Jeffrey had set up a panel to study the new framework against its seven tests before reaching a collective conclusion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Friday, he said: “Earlier this month, I commissioned an eight-person panel to consult widely as to the impact of Windsor Framework arrangements upon Northern Ireland and its ability to trade with the rest of the United Kingdom.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.
Most Popular

“I am delighted that a significant number of businesses, individuals and organisations participated fully and shared their perspectives.

“Having taken receipt of the report, I thank the panel for their dedicated efforts and will now take time to discuss the report with my party officer team.”

Jeffrey DonaldsonBrexitRishi SunakLondonNorthern IrelandUnited Kingdom