The unionist party, which is continuing to boycott the Stormont powersharing institutions, has so far maintained its opposition to the Windsor Framework agreement brokered between London and Brussels.

Sir Jeffrey had set up a panel to study the new framework against its seven tests before reaching a collective conclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, he said: “Earlier this month, I commissioned an eight-person panel to consult widely as to the impact of Windsor Framework arrangements upon Northern Ireland and its ability to trade with the rest of the United Kingdom.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

“I am delighted that a significant number of businesses, individuals and organisations participated fully and shared their perspectives.