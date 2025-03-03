DUP's fingerprints 'more obvious' on Stormont's programme for government than Sinn Féin and Alliance - Opposition leader

Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole.

​The Executive’s Programme for Government (PfG) has utterly failed to offer the kind of clear plan the people of Northern Ireland deserve, Stormont’s opposition leader has said.

Matthew O’Toole said it “contained the unmistakable stamp of DUP” and that overall the document remained abysmally short of clear, measurable targets and timelines for the people of Northern Ireland.

The SDLP MLA said: “Of course, having a PfG in place is welcome, but it shows how pathetically low the bar is set in this place that merely the publication of a PfG is deemed by the Executive to be a cause for celebration.

“While there are modest changes for the better in this document, overall the PfG lacks the clarity or ambition to deal with the pressing issues facing this place.

“For those on waiting lists or with children awaiting special educational needs support to which they are legally entitled, this PfG is still woefully short of clear actions and targets. Moreover, the fingerprints of the DUP are much more obvious than their Executive partners in Sinn Féin and the Alliance Party.

“In addition to the lack of any clear commitments on Casement Park or the Irish language, organisations cooked by DUP-Tory deals such as the East-West Council and Intertrade UK are given the same status as bodies such as the NSMC and Intertrade Ireland, which were agreed by all parties and are underpinned by international treaty. There is also precious little clarity on environmental protection, greater cross-border delivery of services or reform of Stormont institutions – highlighting the success the DUP has had in dictating terms at the Executive.

“Given the clear shortcomings in the PfG and absence of clarity, the role of a constructive opposition is ever more important in delivering clear accountability rather than blame shifting.”

