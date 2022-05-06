Election 2022: Alliance take first seat of Assembly election as Kellie Armstrong tops the poll in Strangford

The first MLA elected to the Stormont Assembly has declared an Alliance Party surge.

By PA Reporter
Friday, 6th May 2022, 3:08 pm
Updated Friday, 6th May 2022, 3:52 pm

Kellie Armstrong was elected for the Strangford constituency on the first stage of the count with 7,015 votes.

Congratulated by Alliance leader Naomi Long, Ms Armstrong said it is the start of a surge for the party in the Assembly elections.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” Ms Armstrong said after the announcement.

Kellie Armstrong tops the first preference poll in Strangford. Picture: Kirth Ferris/Pacemaker Press

“I’ve held back using the word ‘surge’ until now but I think I’m feeling it now. I’m absolutely delighted to top the poll.

“I’m not going to say a tidal wave at this moment in time because we’ve a long time to go yet but it’s amazing and it’s being shown in the vote today.”

