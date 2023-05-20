At time of writing, Alliance was emerging as the third-biggest political force on Northern Ireland’s councils, having already become the third biggest party in Stormont in the last election, while the SDLP and UUP continue to sink.

In this video, Mr Blair hails the victory of Alliance in the traditional unionist stronghold of Ballyclare, and looks at the bigger picture, saying “there’s no question the last number of elections have indicated a significant electoral shift towards three main voting blocs… it looks like things are heading in that direction”.