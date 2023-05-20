News you can trust since 1737
Election 2023: CLIP - MLA says Northern Irish politics is moving towards three main blocs: Sinn Fein, DUP, and Alliance

Alliance MLA John Blair has said that Northern Irish politics is moving towards three main voting blocs – SF, DUP, and his own party.

By Adam Kula
Published 20th May 2023, 18:58 BST- 2 min read

At time of writing, Alliance was emerging as the third-biggest political force on Northern Ireland’s councils, having already become the third biggest party in Stormont in the last election, while the SDLP and UUP continue to sink.

Here are the latest council results Province-wide.

In this video, Mr Blair hails the victory of Alliance in the traditional unionist stronghold of Ballyclare, and looks at the bigger picture, saying “there’s no question the last number of elections have indicated a significant electoral shift towards three main voting blocs… it looks like things are heading in that direction”.

