Executive's ​anti-poverty strategy is not about 'more benefits’ but helping people back to work - Gordon Lyons

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons during an announcement of a draft anti-poverty strategy. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

​The communities minister says his anti-poverty strategy will be something that’s “actually deliverable” – and will be about improving people’s life chances and not just giving out more benefits.

Gordon Lyons has also said that lobby groups who have expressed concerns will have their say when the final version is published.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said this week that the strategy – which will be the first of its kind in Northern Ireland – could probably “go further”. Sinn Fein also urged the DUP minister to “work closely” with “the sector”.

Mr Lyons has told the News Letter that he will meet with interested groups – and they be able to give feedback during the consultation period, after the document is presented to the Assembly in the coming week.

He said he had no intention of publishing a strategy the Executive can’t deliver on.

“I think the public are disillusioned enough with politics and politicians then to want to have another strategy that they they know will never actually be enacted”, he said.

“These aren't just sticking plasters or attempts to try and deal with this in a short term way. This is looking at those core root causes of poverty, and doing all that we can to actually crack down on those. And there are many.

“There are issues like the educational attainment, issues around disability, making sure our population is healthy enough. As well that they can't go out to work, and dealing with other issues like substance abuse and debt and employability and training”, he added.

The East Antrim MLA said that the strategy would “not just about giving people more money in terms of benefits”.

“I have a greater ambition for Northern Ireland than just additional benefits, but it's making sure that we can tackle those root causes of poverty and actually give people hope and a better life”.

The minister said he had “particular concerns about the outworking” of some of the government’s changes to the Personal Independence Payment benefit – saying “we shouldn't be trying to pull the rug from underneath people” but trying to help them get into work.