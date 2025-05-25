Families of Chinook crash victims demand full release of sealed documents

The families of those killed in a Chinook helicopter crash on the Mull of Kintyre in 1994 have demanded the release of documents that have been sealed for 100 years, saying they “deserve answers” about what really happened.

RAF Chinook ZD576 was carrying 25 British intelligence personnel from RAF Aldergrove in Northern Ireland to a conference at Fort George near Inverness when it crashed in foggy weather on June 2, 1994.

All 25 passengers – made up of personnel from MI5, the Royal Ulster Constabulary and the British Army – were killed, along with the helicopter’s four crew members.

The incident remains one of the RAF’s worst peacetime losses of life.

Nearly 31 years on from the crash, many of the bereaved families have written an open letter to the Government renewing calls for a public inquiry into the incident.

They have also called for the full release of documents that have been locked away until 2094 by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), something revealed in a BBC documentary last year.

Andy Tobias, who was eight when his father Lt Col John Tobias, 41, was killed, said the “secrecy” raises questions about what really happened.

“I lost my father, and part of my childhood, because he was put on board a helicopter that had been deemed unairworthy and should never have taken off,” he said, speaking publicly about the incident for the first time.

“In my view, it’s nothing short of corporate manslaughter.

“I have tried for many years to put this crash, and my family’s unnecessary loss, behind me – but learning that the MoD has sealed away the archive until after all of us will be long gone seriously raises my concerns about what really happened and who knew what.

“Why the secrecy? Why did my father and 28 others die? We want answers.”

Following the crash, the Chinook’s pilots, Flight Lieutenants Richard Cook and Jonathan Tapper, were accused of gross negligence, but this verdict was overturned by the UK Government 17 years later, following a campaign by the families.

A subsequent review by Lord Philip set out “numerous concerns” raised by those who worked on the Chinooks, with the MoD’s testing centre at Boscombe Down in Wiltshire declaring the Chinook Mk2 helicopters “unairworthy” prior to the crash.

Esme Sparks, who was just seven when her father Major Gary Sparks lost his life, said it had been a “shock” to learn about the existence of the documents.

“Why on earth would they be sealed for so long if there was not something being hidden? Who or what is being protected?,” she said, also speaking publicly for the first time.

“My whole family wants answers and action because my daddy was denied his right to life – put in danger by the MoD on an aircraft deemed not airworthy.

“We are furious that the Government and the MoD is refusing to listen or to meet us.

“Our request for a meeting with the defence minister was summarily dismissed with platitudes. What happened to their duty of candour promises?”

The open letter states the Chinook Justice Campaign – which includes most of the bereaved families – formally requested a public inquiry on October 9 2024, but that this was rejected by the minister for veterans and people Alistair Carns on December 17.

It adds that the minister has not yet responded to a subsequent request for a meeting.

The letter also describes the “huge concern and upset” the sealed documents have caused to the bereaved families.

“The papers will not be released until 2094, long after the spouses and children of those killed have themselves passed away,” it states.

“It is unbearable to us as bereaved families to know that this sealed information could give us the answers we need.”

The letter adds: “Wives, children, and families left behind deserve answers about why our loved ones never came home.

“They would never have boarded the helicopter had they known it was not airworthy.

“They would have had long, full lives and would have lived to see their children and grandchildren grow up.”