Fears Stormont politicians could use new body to give themselves pay rises
Legislation introduced in the Northern Ireland Assembly on Tuesday could set up a new body working out wages and pensions for MLAs.
A new bill proposes setting up an independent Remuneration Board to determine MLA wage packets.
However, some politicians have said they suspect it’s a means for MLAs to secure themselves a pay increase.
Currently the basic salary for an MLA is £51,500, though chairing committees or becoming a Minister bumps that up higher – and the First and deputy First Ministers each get wages of £123,500 per year.
MLAs voted to create an independent body for salaries and pensions in 2020, but those moves were delayed by Covid and the collapse of the Assembly.
It’ll be set up by the Assembly Commission, a corporate body responsible for overseeing pay and pensions.
But TUV MLA Timothy Gaston claimed the independent body was actually an attempt by parties that sit on the Assembly Commission to “give cover for the awarding of a pay rise to MLAs”.
“I don’t believe we are worth it,” he said.
People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll also contended it was a move towards a “substantial salary increase for MLAs”.
“If MLA salaries are increased in line with Scotland and Wales, that means a 28% pay increase for politicians – this would be a kick in the teeth for every worker who stood on picket lines, who fought for pay increases that barely keep pace with inflation,” he said.