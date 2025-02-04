Fears Stormont politicians could use new body to give themselves pay rises

The TUV's Timothy Gaston fears the new body will be used by MLAs to award themselves wage hikes.

Some MLAs have slammed moves to set up a new Stormont pay board, fearing politicians could use it to award themselves hefty pay hikes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legislation introduced in the Northern Ireland Assembly on Tuesday could set up a new body working out wages and pensions for MLAs.

A new bill proposes setting up an independent Remuneration Board to determine MLA wage packets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, some politicians have said they suspect it’s a means for MLAs to secure themselves a pay increase.

Currently the basic salary for an MLA is £51,500, though chairing committees or becoming a Minister bumps that up higher – and the First and deputy First Ministers each get wages of £123,500 per year.

MLAs voted to create an independent body for salaries and pensions in 2020, but those moves were delayed by Covid and the collapse of the Assembly.

It’ll be set up by the Assembly Commission, a corporate body responsible for overseeing pay and pensions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But TUV MLA Timothy Gaston claimed the independent body was actually an attempt by parties that sit on the Assembly Commission to “give cover for the awarding of a pay rise to MLAs”.

“I don’t believe we are worth it,” he said.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll also contended it was a move towards a “substantial salary increase for MLAs”.