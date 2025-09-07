DUP MLA Deborah Erskine is stepping back from her role on medical advice as she expects her first child.

​​A DUP MLA has decided to temporarily step back from her role on medical advice as she prepares to give birth to her first child.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​​Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine said she made the decision partly because there is no formal maternity leave for MLAs.

Speaking on social media, she said: "As many of you know, I and my husband are expecting our first baby — an exciting but also challenging time as I balance this new chapter with the demands of public life. Behind the scenes, I have had to reevaluate many things over the last 7-8months to ensure I and my baby were healthy and happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This week I received a health reality check and, on medical advice, I’ve had to step back from Stormont duties earlier than planned. While MLAs don’t have formal maternity leave (except a recent mechanism whereby I can allocate someone to vote on my behalf during Assembly votes), like any parent, I always intended to take time with my family after the birth of the baby, and now that will begin a little earlier.

"One day soon we look forward to sharing, hopefully happy news of our little arrival, which we have prayed for many times. Until then I must take some time to rest and relax. I treasure my private life with my husband and ask for your understanding as we focus on family and prepare for our little one’s arrival.”

She put on record her “deepest gratitude to the amazing healthcare staff” looking after her.

An assembly motion she tabled for a debate about Emergency General Surgery at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen will be taken forward by her party in her absence, she said. Her constituency office remains open as normal where her experienced team will continue to support constituents, while her office will be in touch about any meetings already arranged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MLA can still be reached by social media, on [email protected] or on 028 6632 0722, she added.