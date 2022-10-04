Elim Pastor Tony Meehan of the West Belfast Foodbank branded the Prime Minister’s proposal to break with normal policy on inflation proofing benefits every April as “typical Tory policy”.

He added: “Under consecutive Tory governments the rich have got richer and the poor have got poorer and this Tory government is no exception. Labour isn’t that much better either.

“Benefits should be increased. The government poured billions into the economy for Covid. I understand this all has to be paid for by the taxpayer in some form but part of the reason our economy is in the shape it is in is due to the Tory government.”

Pastor Tony Meehan of the West Belfast Foodbank.

He is getting increasing numbers of calls from “working poor” families, some of whom don’t need food but do need help with electricity and heating bills.

“But there is no assistance for the working poor. Unless you are on some type of benefit, including tax credits, you are not going to get any assistance from the Government.”

Paul Livingstone of Christians Against Poverty said: “Social security is there to provide a safety net for people when they are unable to work. People already face issues around the removal of the £20 Universal Credit uplift introduced during Covid, and many are repaying debts they owe to the Government which are directly deducted from their benefit payments, leaving them with even less disposable income.”