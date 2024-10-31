GAA hopeful of lower-spec Casement Park rebuild without excessive use of funds

Members of the GAA delegation (left to right) Stephen McGeehan, GAA President Jarlath Burns, Tom Daly, Ciaran McLaughlin and Brian McEvoy speak to media after meeting with Communities minister Gordon Lyons, to discuss the stalled Casement Park redevelopment Photo: David Young/PA Wire

The GAA has expressed hope that a lower spec redevelopment of Casement Park can be delivered without an excessive drain on the public purse.

GAA president Jarlath Burns said the organisation was still planning for a venue with a capacity in excess of 30,000 but he that the fit-out would be more "modest and basic" than what was envisaged when the stadium was earmarked as a host venue for the Euro 2028 football tournament.

It is understood the GAA has now reverted to the plan it had in place for Casement prior to it being selected as a Euros venue.

Mr Burns led a GAA delegation in a meeting with Stormont's Communities Minister Gordon Lyons in Belfast to discuss the stalled project on Thursday.

In September, the UK Government torpedoed hopes that the currently derelict west Belfast venue would host games in Euro 2028 when it announced that it would not bridge a funding gap to deliver the redevelopment in time.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said the risk to the public purse of missing the tournament deadline was too high. The Government also expressed concerns about how the cost of the project had potentially risen to more than £400 million.

The Stormont Executive had committed to redevelop Casement Park in 2011 as part of a stadium strategy that delivered revamps for football's Windsor Park and the rugby ground at Ravenhill.

While the two other Belfast -based projects went ahead, the redevelopment of Casement then was delayed because of legal challenges by local residents.

Then, the Stormont executive committed £62.5 million to the Casement project. The GAA has pledged to contribute £15 million.

The Irish Government has offered roughly £42 million towards the project and said this funding remains in place even without the stadium being built for the Euros.

After the UK Government pulled the plug on Casement as a Euros venue, Mr Lyons insisted the Executive still remained committed to redevelop the ground for the needs of the GAA.

Following Thursday's meeting, Mr Burns said he was confident the project was a "priority" for Mr Lyons.

However, the GAA president said there was still no timeline for delivering the new stadium.

He said Mr Lyons would have to bring the GAA's plan to the wider Stormont Executive for consideration.

"We have had a relook at the type of stadium that is going to be built based on the fact that we're not getting the Euros any more," he said.

"He (Mr Lyons) took all of that on board. It's a significantly smaller cost because we've taken a lot of the fit-out away from it to try and make it as small a cost to the public purse as possible because we are aware that there are a lot of demands on the public purse at the moment, and we are responsible people, and we want to make sure that when Casement Park is built that it will be built properly to safety standards, but not to too much of a luxurious standard that it is going to take money away from other important projects.

"We are still looking at a capacity of over 30,000, we can still do that with a more basic and modest fit-out, because we think that it is very important that although we get our stadium, which is part of obviously the stadium strategy and the infrastructure strategy and the Programme for Government priorities, that we do so in a responsible way.

"We have managed to retain the number of people who will fit into it while having it to a lower specification."

Mr Burns said he did not want to make public the latest costing figure for the rebuild as it was commercially sensitive ahead of a tender process.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Benn appeared to suggest it was now up to Stormont to press ahead with the project when he was asked whether the Government would be setting aside money to help with the build costs.

" The Northern Ireland Executive has just been given quite a bit of additional money (in the Budget), and Casement Park is a Northern Ireland Executive project now the Euros have gone because it was impossible, even with lots of money going in, to build it in time," Mr Benn told BBC Radio Ulster.

Mr Burns said he did not want to comment on Mr Benn's remarks and would rather discuss the issue face-to-face with the Northern Ireland Secretary to determine the Government's position in regard to funding.

"I remain confident in Hilary Benn and what he can produce for us," he added.

The GAA president also indicated his organisation would not be committing further funds on top of the £15 million it has already pledged.

Asked when he felt Casement could be eventually delivered, Mr Burns said: "We don't have a timeframe, to be honest, that's in the hands of others, because we are waiting on the funding gap to be closed.