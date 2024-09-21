Gavin Robinson sets out vision to 'reassert' DUP as voice of pragmatic unionism in first conference speech

Gavin Robinson said the DUP will serve all in Northern Ireland, “building our Province and strengthening the bonds and ties within our United Kingdom” Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The DUP leader has said the party conference was a time to “reflect” on recent challenges – and said the party should not be afraid to make Northern Ireland work, saying it is “imperative to our success”.

There was also a warning that any “reset” of relations between the UK government and the European Union would not necessarily be the answer to all the problems created by the Windsor Framework – and said the party would continue its campaign through the mechanisms set out in the deal.

Gavin Robinson said the DUP will serve all in Northern Ireland, “building our Province and strengthening the bonds and ties within our United Kingdom”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUP leader Gavin Robinson addressing the DUP's annual conference in Belfast. Photo: Richard McKee / X

There was an acknowledgement that the party “suffered a difficult night at the election” and Mr Robinson said “we will learn and rebuild from that”.

He repeated a criticism of his rivals which became a theme of the party’s election campaign. “It is easy to highlight problems. Politics is littered with vain glorious attempts to howl in wind hoping for a different dawn.

“We don’t merely highlight problems; we work night and day to resolve them.

“When some spend their time walking away and others don’t even bother to turn up, this party has put in the hard yards”, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing criticism of the party’s handling of its deal with the previous government on the Irish Sea border, he said that they did so on the basis of the progress achieved.

“We knew – and were open – that it didn’t solve all the problems that befell us.

“But we knew, that after 2 years of negotiation, it wasn’t possible to secure more with a government in its dying days.

“We knew too, that with the likely prospect of a Labour Government in the coming months, any negotiation was not going to get better. In fact, it may have been worse”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the deal “represented progress to address the barriers imposed between Northern Ireland and the rest of our country. It built upon the Windsor Framework that challenged the constitutionally outrageous Protocol and injected democratic scrutiny.

“That paper did not secure all of our negotiating objectives and did not remedy a number of the long-term problems born out of the Protocol. It did however contain some important gains which were worthy of banking, including amongst other things Parliament legislating to ensure mutual recognition of standards on goods through a goods guarantee across the whole of the United Kingdom, and the creation of the UK East West Council”.

Gavin Robinson told DUP members that “Going forward we will continue to campaign and building on the progress to date, we will continue to fight to fully restore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom, including removing the application of EU law in our country and the internal Irish Sea border it has created.

“We will continue to argue the case for the full primacy of the United Kingdom internal market and we will continue to reject the undermining of its integrity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also urged caution on a belief that there would be progress because of a “reset of relations” between a new Government and a new European Commission – warning that any negotiation could take another two years or more to conclude.

The DUP boss said an upcoming Assembly vote on the Windsor Framework “has been deliberately designed to drive a coach and horses through the cross-community consent principle which has been at the very heart of all political progress in Northern Ireland.

“The basis of the Belfast Agreement and all subsequent agreements, has been the requirement for significant decisions to command the support of both communities in Northern Ireland”.

The East Belfast MP said that the new Labour government wouldn’t necessarily use its huge majority for good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They had the power to protect pensioners, yet they choose to pick their pockets instead.

“They had the power to develop and enhance City Deals that we, as a party secured, yet they threw them into jeopardy.

“They had the power to treat victims equally and fairly; to satisfy the pain-filled quest for truth and justice, yet they prioritised one family over the graves of many others”, he said.

There was also praise for the “confident and passionate” leadership of Emma Little Pengelly in her role as deputy first minsiter – and for education minister Paul Givan for getting things done and settling pay disputes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He thanked communities minister Gordon Lyons for “finally advancing the sub-regional stadia strategy for football” despite it having been “suppressed politically for years”.

There was also praise for Danny Kinahan for his service during his tenure as Veterans Commissioner in Northern Ireland, after his recent resignation from the post amid frustration at Northern Ireland veterans not receiving the same support as those in the rest of the UK.

“Veterans throughout Northern Ireland and our party’s Veterans champions in local councils recognise the commitment he displayed during his tenure. A stoic voice, he has rightly highlighted the challenges any successor will face. They will have our support”, he said.

The DUP leader also outlined his support for the PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher “in his quest to advocate for the PSNI and the need for additional funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“PSNI numbers are too low. We believe a fully resourced police service is essential to fighting crime and preventing harm in Northern Ireland”, he said.

In a dig at the Department of Justice, he said “It was appalling that in simply stating the obvious, the Chief Constable was slapped down in such a public way for seeking to raise legitimate issues with the Prime Minister”.

He also discussed unionist unity – offering to co-operate with other unionist leaders. “The DUP. Where it is appropriate, we will engage with and co-operate with fellow Unionists both inside and outside other parties. We should never believe we ourselves have a monopoly on wisdom or ideas.

“I hope that discussions with Mike, Jim and Russell will prove more productive than what went before.