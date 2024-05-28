Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The General Election will make it very difficult for the Stormont Executive to publish a programme for government ahead of the summer recess, First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said.

Ms O’Neill told MLAs that the Executive Office was receiving legal advice on whether it would be possible to publish the document before July 4.

Ms O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly had previously said they expected to produce the governmental plan before the summer break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak surprised many when he called a General Election for July 4.

First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill

During ministerial question time, Matthew O’Toole, the SDLP’s Stormont leader, asked when the full programme for government would be produced.

Ms O’Neill said the Executive had published its legislative programme and budget, ahead of the full programme for government setting out Executive priorities.

She added: “Unfortunately the election has been called towards the end of last week and the early advice that both the deputy First Minister and myself are receiving is that it is going to be very difficult to publish a programme for government now in the midst of an election campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we are exploring that somewhat further because we were determined to try to get it out the door to complement the budget and the work of the legislative programme.

“We will keep the house updated in terms of the legal advice we are getting.

“The purdah period kicks in and makes it very difficult to do certain areas of work and the programme for government appears to fall under that category, but we’ll keep people posted.”

She added: “I think just in terms of the programme for government itself, we are all desperate to get our programme for government out the door, we are all desperate to get that in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad