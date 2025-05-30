Government reiterates commitment to stop Gerry Adams compensation - but declines to say why it removed clause banning it

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Photo: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

In light of Gerry Adams’ libel victory against the BBC, Downing Street has reiterated its position that it is looking at “every conceivable way” to stop compensation cases from Troubles internees such as the former Sinn Fein president.

​However, the government has declined to say why it is removing the specific clause in the Legacy Act which would stop Mr Adams and others being able to take a case.

Mr Adams successfully sued the BBC over a claim in a Spotlight programme and online article alleging he sanctioned the killing of former Sinn Fein official Denis Donaldson – a claim he denies.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said that “operationally the UK Government’s position remains the same” as that set out by the Prime Minister in January – and they “are working on a remedial order”. During Prime Minister’s Questions on January 15, Sir Keir Starmer said that the 2023 Legacy Act “was unfit, not least because it gave immunity to hundreds of terrorists and was not supported by victims in Northern Ireland—nor, I believe, by any of the political parties in Northern Ireland. The Court found it unlawful”. The Prime Minister told MPs the government “will put in place a better framework”. He said: “We are working on a draft remedial order and replacement legislation, and we will look at every conceivable way to prevent these types of cases from claiming damages”.

He had been responding to criticism from the opposition leader Kemi Badenoch, who said that Sir Keir’s Government “may write a cheque to compensate Gerry Adams”, calling the situation “shameful”.

However, when pushed on the issue in January, Downing Street could not guarantee that compensation payouts would be prevented.

“Clearly the Government’s intention is to prevent compensation from being paid. We are going to look at every option but I can’t get ahead of that process,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said when asked about a guarantee.