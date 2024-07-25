Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has said a truth recovery body will “help families find an answer” as he justified Labour keeping the commission established under the previous government.

As part of the King's Speech, the government announced they would be bringing forward measures to “begin the process” of repealing the legacy act.

While the entire act cannot be repealed without something to replace it, the government is expected to axe the controversial policy of offering conditional immunity for Troubles crimes.

The act was designed to address unanswered questions from the Troubles but has been almost universally opposed by Northern Ireland parties and victims' groups due to the conditional immunity offered to perpetrators.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn

Under the legacy legislation, limited immunity would be exchanged for full co-operation with the truth recovery body, the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

It also ended civil cases and inquests which were not at findings stage earlier this year.

During Northern Ireland questions, Conservative MP for Harrow East Bob Blackman said victims and their families had “waited a long time for closure on these particular issues”.

He said: “I understand absolutely the need to create a consensus across Northern Ireland for what is going to be proposed.

“But could (Mr Benn) set out that for the House, the timeline and the plan for actually achieving that? And also agree to come back to the House and update the House when that plan is written.”

Mr Benn replied: “I can say to him as far as the independent commission is concerned, the government has decided that we will retain it, because the Stormont House agreement, that we say we want to return to the principles that it set out, that is both information recovery and continued investigation.

“Those two functions are in effect combined in the independent commission.

“I met Sir Declan Morgan (ICRIR chief commissioner) yesterday to talk about how that work can be taken forward.

“The commission is now open for business and it is available to families to approach to find an answer that many of them have been looking for for so long.”

DUP MP for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart asked the Northern Ireland Secretary what discussions he is having with groups representing “innocent victims” and asked for assurance that “there will no pandering to those who were the victim makers”.

She continued: “Also what meaningful engagement is he having with the Irish government who oppose the legacy bill but have disgracefully refused to deal with the many allegations of state collusion with the provisional IRA, thinking specifically about the long-awaited public inquiry into the Omagh bombing?”

A preliminary hearing for the inquiry will be held at the end of the month in Omagh.