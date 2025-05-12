Homeless charity calls for Stormont to commit to ending rough sleeping in Northern Ireland

By David Young, PA
Published 12th May 2025, 21:17 BST
Assembly members have been urged to commit to end rough sleeping in Northern Ireland by the end of the current Stormont mandate.

The pledge is contained in a charter drawn up by the People's Kitchen - a Belfast -based charity that supports homeless people.

Most Popular

MLAs were encouraged to put their signatures to the charter at an event in Parliament Buildings on Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The document stated: "One quarter of the way through the 21st century, as a society, we cannot - must not - accept circumstances whereby the street is seen an adequate provision for anyone.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt signing the People's Kitchen in Belfast’s, End Rough Sleeping Charter, during it’s launch event at Stormont, Belfast. Picture date: Monday May 12, 2025: Liam McBurney/PA Wireplaceholder image
Health Minister Mike Nesbitt signing the People's Kitchen in Belfast’s, End Rough Sleeping Charter, during it’s launch event at Stormont, Belfast. Picture date: Monday May 12, 2025: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

"Accepting that whilst people sleeping rough may have problems, they are not problem people.

"By signing this charter, we commit to making a change, and work towards an end to rough sleeping on the streets by the end of this current assembly's term in office."

Among those who attended the event and signed the charter was Health Minister Mike Nesbitt .

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"If you are homeless, that is a huge constraint on your ability to enjoy a healthy and a happy life," he said.

"We are a first world country. We are a quarter the way into the 21st century. So it just should not be the thing that homelessness is not only there, but it's getting worse."

Related topics:MLAsNorthern IrelandMike NesbittPeopleBelfast
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice