Homeless charity calls for Stormont to commit to ending rough sleeping in Northern Ireland

Assembly members have been urged to commit to end rough sleeping in Northern Ireland by the end of the current Stormont mandate.

The pledge is contained in a charter drawn up by the People's Kitchen - a Belfast -based charity that supports homeless people.

MLAs were encouraged to put their signatures to the charter at an event in Parliament Buildings on Monday.

The document stated: "One quarter of the way through the 21st century, as a society, we cannot - must not - accept circumstances whereby the street is seen an adequate provision for anyone.

Picture date: Monday May 12, 2025: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

"Accepting that whilst people sleeping rough may have problems, they are not problem people.

"By signing this charter, we commit to making a change, and work towards an end to rough sleeping on the streets by the end of this current assembly's term in office."

Among those who attended the event and signed the charter was Health Minister Mike Nesbitt .

"If you are homeless, that is a huge constraint on your ability to enjoy a healthy and a happy life," he said.