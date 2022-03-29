There had been an expectation that Westminster would complete the legislation before May but Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said this week he did not think it right to do so during an election.

Mr Lewis was asked if the delay was due to the fact there was opposition to one of the commissioners being referred to as a British commissioner.

He would not confirm this was the case, the BBC reported, but simply said there was no agreement on the commissioners’ titles.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis was quizzed on the status of the so-called Irish Language Act this week.

Asked if disagreement over the titles was part of the reason for the delay, the Northern Ireland Office did not offer clarity on the question to the News Letter.

A spokeswoman said: “The Government is committed to delivering what was carefully negotiated by the parties in the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA), and the legislation we will bring forward will be faithful to it.

“This is a balanced package of legislation that will form an Identity and Language Act, not an ‘Irish Language Act’. It will benefit everyone in Northern Ireland.”

It is understood that the NIO plans to establish an Office of Identity and Cultural Expression, an Irish Language Commissioner and a Commissioner for the enhancement and development of the language, arts and literature associated with the Ulster Scots and Ulster British tradition. It did not say if the title for the Ulster Scots commissioner has been finalised.

When asked if the Ulster Scots commissioner title has been finalised, the NIO reponded that the legislation the Government brings forward will be “faithful to what was negotiated by the parties in New Decade, New Approach [deal]”.

It is understood the NIO view is that the titles of the Commissioners are not holding up the legislation.

BBC Political Correspondent Gareth Gordon said today: “There does seem to be a row in the background between the DUP and Sinn Fein over what to call one of the commissioners.

“The DUP say the Ulster Scots Commissioner is too narrow a title and want it called the Ulster British commissioner and Sinn Fein disagrees with that.”

When asked if this was the case, the DUP appeared to evade the question, while Sinn Fein offered no response at all.

Strangford DUP candidate Peter Weir said: “The NDNA needs to be delivered upon in all its parts. The NIO should not take a one-sided approach or cherry-pick certain aspects. The Government made a commitment in NDNA to legislate by January 2021 to deal with the Irish Sea Border, yet they have failed to do so even though not one single elected unionist supports the Protocol. I hope there is now an acceptance that all aspects of this agreement need to be progressed together.”

SDLP Irish language Spokesperson Patsy McGlone said: “If trivial issues do exist around the names of roles connected with the delivery of Irish language and Ulster Scots legislation then a compromise must be found so that these long-overdue protections can be delivered.” Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said: “The legislation already contains provision around Ulster-British and Ulster-Scots heritage, and this must be promoted in as open and transparent a way as possible.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin told hte Dail today the UK should honour its commitment on the act. “When agreements are made, agreements should be honoured,” he said.

Ben Lowry