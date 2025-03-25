Vulnerable people could be coerced into ending their lives under a new law backed by legislators on the Isle of Man, it is claimed.

The island is likely to become the first part of the British Isles to legalise assisted dying, after its proposed legislation was voted through by the parliament’s upper chamber this week.

The Assisted Dying Bill will now be put forward for royal assent, at which point it will become law.

Dr Alex Allinson, the member of the House of Keys (MHK) who introduced the private member’s bill in 2022, said he is hopeful it can become law later this year and that an assisted dying service could be in place by 2027.

MPs, Peers and Disability activists invited by Baroness Campbell, including actress Liz Carr and Dame Tanni Grey Thompson outside the Houses of Parliament, Westminster, to insist the voices of disabled concerned about assisted dying are considered during legislative debate in London. Photo date: Monday March 24, 2025, PA photo.

However, UK Christian social policy charity CARE (Christian Action for Research and Action) sounded a warning note about the news.

James Mildred, director of communications and engagement at CARE, said: “This deeply sad step turns the Isle of Man’s long-standing approach to suicide on its head. If the law passes, authorities will no longer affirm the equal value of every citizen living on the island.

“Those overseeing the legislation have ignored very stark warnings about the prospect of vulnerable people being coerced into ending their lives, and people acting after a wrong prognosis.

“They have also rejected strong evidence of abuses and incremental expansion of legislation overseas, and evidence that many people choose assisted death because they feel like a burden.