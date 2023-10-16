​The DUP leader clearly re-orientated his party towards a return to Stormont at the weekend – but said that gaps remain with London to prevent such a move.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson spoke to the News Letter after his conference speech to party members and colleagues in which he said the assembly’s power-sharing institutions were “essential” for building the case for Northern Ireland's place within the Union.

The DUP leader also said a time is coming when his party must decide if ongoing negotiations with the government are a basis for ending the impasse caused by the Irish Sea border.

Addressing delegates in Belfast, Sir Jeffrey said his party had “a proven track-record of saying yes and leading from the front”. But he said he would not be afraid to say no if discussions did not result in a deal which adequately dealt with internal UK trade concerns.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson delivers his keynote speech during his party conference on Saturday. We asked if he was preparing the ground for a Stormont return. He said it depends on whether they “can get the agreement that we need with the government” Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

After the speech we asked Sir Jeffrey if he was, as it sounded, preparing the ground for a Stormont return. He said it depends on whether they “can get the agreement that we need with the government”.

“I also spelt out very clearly and at length in my speech what is required and that is to restore Northern Ireland's place within the United Kingdom and our ability to trade within the internal market of the UK. I referred to our Article 6 [Act of Union] rights, those economic rights that are of such value to our citizenship, our membership of the United Kingdom.

“So we have got to resolve those issues, repair the harm the protocol has done to our trading rights within the UK and then if we can get an agreement that unionists can support of course we are committed to restoring devolution, but it has to be on a cross community consensus where unionists as well as nationalists can support the arrangements.”

Asked if a return was on the brink of happening, Sir Jeffrey replied: “I don't think I would characterise this as being on the brink, there is still some way to go as I have been saying publicly, there are gaps between our position, what we need to secure, to see Northern Ireland's place within the properly restored, and what the government so far have offered. But I believe in the art of the possible, I believe it is possible to bridge those gaps and if we can do that within the next few weeks or months then perhaps we might be in a position to see Stormont restored on a sustainable basis, and on a basis that unionists can support.”

DUP members applaud party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at the end of his keynote speech. Asked afterwards if a return was on the brink of happening, Sir Jeffrey replied: “I don't think I would characterise this as being on the brink, there is still some way to go" Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

We also asked Sir Jeffrey about rumours and reports that the DUP had already received an offer from the government. He replied: “Well we have been engaged with the government for months now and there has been suggestions, ideas shared back and forward as to how we resolve the issues of concern that are not just important to us but important for Northern Ireland and I don't think we are yet in a position to say we have made sufficient progress but yes we have received suggestions from the government as to how they might address our concerns, but as I have stated very clearly there are significant gaps that remain.”

Earlier, Sir Jeffrey told DUP delegates their conference is taking place "when all eyes are upon us".

He said: "Not for the first time, London, other Northern Ireland political parties, and no doubt even those in Dublin, will be straining to hear what is said from our proceedings."

Sir Jeffrey said the government has to "undo the harm" caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said the Windsor Framework represented progress but "did not sufficiently deal with some of the fundamental problems at the heart of our current difficulties" over Brexit.

He said: "Upon careful reflection and consideration of the facts, and not the spin, we concluded that the framework did not meet our seven tests as set out in our 2022 assembly election manifesto.

"Our phased withdrawal from the Northern Ireland executive was designed to highlight to the UK government and the EU that they needed to address unionist concerns about the protocol, which for too long had been ignored, and to spotlight the harm it was doing to Northern Ireland's place in the Union. Our view on this has not changed."

He added: "Despite the misguided analysis of some, and the prejudiced commentary from others who have always cheer-led for the original protocol, we have remained focused on our aims and objectives, determined to secure further progress at this time."

He said the DUP alone had led in securing changes to the protocol, adding his party recognised the need for a pragmatic approach to dealing with the customs arrangements for the movement of goods entering the EU from Northern Ireland.

He told the conference: "Unionists rightly and reasonably recognised that were they to pursue the creation of a hard customs border between the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, even though that is where the international border remains, such a demand would have struck at the heart of the delicate balances that comprise the Belfast Agreement.

"Yet the same is the case with imposing a border down the Irish Sea and disrupting our UK internal market for British goods.

"Let me again be clear to this conference, the imposition of a customs border on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and remaining within the UK internal market was unnecessary and unacceptable in 2019; it was unnecessary and unacceptable in 2021 and it is unnecessary and unacceptable now."

He said discussions with the UK government over post-Brexit trading arrangements were making progress and added he was hopeful remaining concerns could be "addressed as quickly as possible".

He added: "There will come a point when we have to determine if the outcome of the discussions measures up to our objectives and manifesto commitments, and whether there is a sustainable basis for moving forward.

"This party has a proven track-record of saying yes and leading from the front when it's right to do so.

"Equally, we will not be afraid to say no if we conclude that what is on offer does not adequately deal with our fundamental concerns and is not in the best long-term interests of our place in the Union.

"This party will not be bullied or threatened by anyone, whomever they purport to represent. We will take our own counsel and our own decisions."

He added: "If we want to make the positive case for the Union, then having local institutions that succeed in delivering for everyone in Northern Ireland is an essential element in building our case.

"We must not allow republicans to perpetuate the myth that Northern Ireland is a failed and ungovernable political entity and therefore, in their view, a divisive border poll is required. We can and must make Northern Ireland work for all its people."

