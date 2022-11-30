Linking PIRA campaign with the Irish people shows Mary Lou McDonald inhabits a 'parallel dimension' - UUP man
The Ulster Unionist Party has said the latest example of a senior Sinn Fein member saying that the actions of the PIRA were justified shows the "parallel universe" in which such people live.
John Stewart, UUP MLA for East Antrim, made the comments in reaction to remarks from party president Mary Lou McDonald.
She had been speaking to ITV on Monday night about her views on the chanting of 'Up the Ra' - something which has become in vogue in Ireland during the latter part of this year.
She said firstly that the song Celtic Symphony by the Wolfe Tones, which culminates in a chant of 'Ooh aah up the Ra' when performed at the Feile an Phobail each year, is "actually about a football club; it's about Glasgow, it's not even about Ireland".
She went on to say people should be "guided by civility, guided by respect", before telling the host: "I believe what was justified was the right of the Irish people to stand against British Imperialism and to fight for our freedom."
It is the latest of many examples of top SF figures saying such things.
In August, Michelle O'Neill said that she felt there had been "no alternative" to the IRA's campaign, whilst Ms McDonald herself said in May 2020 the IRA's campaign was "justified" and there is "every chance" she would have taken up arms during the Troubles.
In the wake of Ms McDonald's latest remarks, Mr Stewart said: "Her comments encapsulate perfectly the parallel universe in which those who endorse or seek to justify physical force republicanism operate.
“The IRA were not acting on behalf of the Irish people – no matter how you might choose to define the term...
"The Irish people did not endorse the IRA campaign because their political wing - Sinn Fein – received a very small vote during the 1970s and 1980s and was so small it could not be said to constitute an endorsement of anything…
“To claim that those responsible were in any way acting on behalf of the Irish people is to insult the Irish people.”
