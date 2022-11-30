Linking PIRA campaign with the Irish people shows Mary Lou McDonald inhabits a 'parallel dimension' - UUP man

PACEMAKER BELFAST 1992 Remains of the van in which eight workmen were killed in an IRA explosion and six wounded

John Stewart, UUP MLA for East Antrim, made the comments in reaction to remarks from party president Mary Lou McDonald.

She had been speaking to ITV on Monday night about her views on the chanting of 'Up the Ra' - something which has become in vogue in Ireland during the latter part of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read more here:

She said firstly that the song Celtic Symphony by the Wolfe Tones, which culminates in a chant of 'Ooh aah up the Ra' when performed at the Feile an Phobail each year, is "actually about a football club; it's about Glasgow, it's not even about Ireland".

She went on to say people should be "guided by civility, guided by respect", before telling the host: "I believe what was justified was the right of the Irish people to stand against British Imperialism and to fight for our freedom."

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the latest of many examples of top SF figures saying such things.

In August, Michelle O'Neill said that she felt there had been "no alternative" to the IRA's campaign, whilst Ms McDonald herself said in May 2020 the IRA's campaign was "justified" and there is "every chance" she would have taken up arms during the Troubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the wake of Ms McDonald's latest remarks, Mr Stewart said: "Her comments encapsulate perfectly the parallel universe in which those who endorse or seek to justify physical force republicanism operate.

“The IRA were not acting on behalf of the Irish people – no matter how you might choose to define the term...

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Irish people did not endorse the IRA campaign because their political wing - Sinn Fein – received a very small vote during the 1970s and 1980s and was so small it could not be said to constitute an endorsement of anything…

“To claim that those responsible were in any way acting on behalf of the Irish people is to insult the Irish people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

More from this reporter: