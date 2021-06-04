Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader, Jim Allister, MLA, has suggested, in the context of the NI Protocol, the DUP "is heading in a worse direction" under new leader Edwin Poots than it was under erstwhile leader, Arlene Foster.

North Antrim MLA, Mr. Allister also accused new DUP leader, Edwin Poots, of not understanding the “constitutional impact of the protocol” and labelled him the “rollover leader of unionis”.

Mr. Allister made the remarks when he appeared on The Stephen Nolan Show on BBC Radio Ulster on Friday morning.

Mr. Allister was reacting to interview given by new DUP leader, Edwin Poots, to Good Morning Ulster in which he talked about “fixes” to the Northern Ireland Protocol however he said he would ultimately like to see the protocol scrapped.

“I am not sure Edwin Poots gets the constitutional impact of the NI Protocol,” Mr. Allister told Stephen Nolan.

“I had meetings with Arlene Foster over the last few months and she did get that.

“I think maybe now the DUP is heading in a worse direction courtesy of Edwin Poots’ leadership,” he added.

Mr. Allister continued: “When Edwin Poots was campaigning to be the new leader of the DUP he was boycotting North South meetings then he trundles off to Dublin and comes out saying he will be embracing North South meetings.