File photo dated 27/12/2023 of shoppers on Oxford Street, London. The population of England and Wales is estimated to have grown by more than 700,000 in the year to June 2024, the second largest annual numerical increase in over 75 years. Photo: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

​The population of England and Wales is estimated to have jumped by more than 700,000 in the year to June 2024, the second largest annual numerical increase in over 75 years, figures show.

Almost all of this rise was due to international migration, with natural change – more births than deaths – accounting for only a small proportion.

There were an estimated 61.8 million people in England and Wales in mid-2024, up 706,881 from 61.1 million in mid-2023, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Net international migration – the difference between people moving to the country and leaving – was the “main driver” of the jump in population and accounted for 98% (690,147) of the increase, the ONS said.

The number of people living in England and Wales has risen annually since mid-1982, with migration contributing most to population growth every year since mid-1999.

Before then, increases were caused mainly by natural change.

The rise of 706,881 in the 12 months to June 2024 is the second biggest year-on-year numerical jump in population since at least 1949, which is the earliest comparable ONS data.

It is behind only the rise of 821,210 that took place in the preceding 12 months from mid-2022 to mid-2023.

This means the population is estimated to have grown by 1.5 million between June 2022 and June 2024: the largest two-year jump since current records began.

Nigel Henretty of the ONS said: “The population of England and Wales has increased each year since mid-1982.

“The rate of population increase has been higher in recent years, and the rise seen in the year to mid-2024 represents the second largest annual increase in numerical terms in over 75 years.

“Net international migration continues to be the main driver of this growth, continuing the long-term trend seen since the turn of the century.”

Some 1,142,303 people were estimated to have immigrated to England and Wales in the 12 months to June 2024, while 452,156 were likely to have emigrated, giving a figure of 690,147 for net international migration.

This is lower than the equivalent figure for the previous year to June 2023, when net migration is estimated to have been 833,696.

The drop is likely due to a fall in 2024 – previously reported by the ONS – in the number of foreign nationals from outside the EU coming to the UK on work and study visas, along with a rise in students leaving at end of their courses.

Changes in migration rules introduced in early 2024 by the previous Conservative government included restricting the ability of most international students to bring family members with them to the UK, as well as banning overseas care workers from bringing dependants.

There were slightly more births (596,012) than deaths (566,030) in England and Wales in the year to June 2024, which added 29,982 to the population.

Net migration to the UK is estimated by the ONS to have stood at 739,000 in the year ending June 2024 – broadly coinciding with the final 12 months of the Conservative government –- down from a record 906,000 in the year to June 2023.