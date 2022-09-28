The Scottish First Minister, who previously spoke about the “painful experience” of losing a pregnancy in 2011, has announced her Government will back a bill to create “buffer zones” around clinics which carry out terminations.

With the US-based group 40 Days for Life now carrying out demonstrations outside some abortion facilities in Scotland, Ms Sturgeon spoke about the “deeply distressing” impact these activities can have.

In March, MLAs at Stormont passed a bill to place “buffer zones” against pro-life protestors outside abortion clinics in Northern Ireland.

Nicola Sturgeon said she would have found images of foetuses on placards very upsetting after her miscarriage.

However it was delayed from becoming law since the Attorney General for Northern Ireland, Dame Brenda King, then launched a legal challenge to the new law, arguing that it “disproportionately interferes” with the rights to freedom of religion and expression of pro-life protesters.

She also argued that the law left out a “reasonable excuse” defence for people who breach it without knowing they were in a buffer zone.

In response, Lord Advocate of Scotland Dorothy Bain QC argued that interfering with freedom of expression may be justified to protect the rights to a private and family life for pregnant women. A judgement is expected later this year.

Speaking to BBC Scotland’s Disclosure programme, Ms Sturgeon said: “The only personal experience I can bring to bear on this is you know, I’ve spoken about this publicly, when I had a miscarriage.

“Being in a hospital around that, and one of the most upsetting and traumatic experiences of my life, trying to imagine how much more upsetting that would be, have been, had I had to go in or leave that hospital and walk past images of foetuses on placards.

“That’s the only personal experience I can bring to bear but that personal experience gives me some insight into how deeply distressing that must be for not just women accessing abortion services, but women accessing a whole range of different services.”

Ms Sturgeon said she was “concerned” but not surprised that an American-based group is now targeting Scotland in its activities.

Pro-life campaigners in the US have recently been boosted by the country’s Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v Wade ruling on abortion.

Ms Sturgeon said such groups “want to take away women’s control over their own bodies and rights”.