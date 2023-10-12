'No apologies': Breakdown of upcoming pro-Palestine meetings in Northern Ireland in the days ahead

There are a number of pro-Palestine gatherings taking place across Northern Ireland in the days ahead.

One will be at Queen’s University Belfast as part of a two-day conference run by People Before Profit.

The conference is titled “All that’s left: A gathering of radicals” and begins on Friday night with a talk on “transgender Marxism” and ends on Saturday night with one called “Are we on the brink of fascism?”

In between, at 11.15am on Saturday, there’ll be a talk called “Pro Palestine without apologies” with People Before Profit TD Gino Kelly, leading BDS (boycott, divestment, sanctions) campaigner Omar Barghouti, and Leila Shomali.

People take part in a Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration near the Israeli Embassy, in Kensingston, London, as the death toll rises amid ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza following the attack by Hamas. Picture date: Monday October 9, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

The latter is described by the party as a Palestinian activist. Information about her for a different upcoming talk at Trinity College Dublin describes her as “a PhD candidate in international law at the National University of Ireland [and] a Palestinian interdisciplinary researcher; her research interests are epistemic oppression, transitional justice, intersectional and decolonial solidarity, decolonisation, twail, and international law vulnerabilities”.

People Before Profit has been in the news in recent days after Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll tweeted “victory to the Palestinian resistance” and “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” (which many interpret as a call for Israeli erasure).

The same slogan was chanted at a rally attended by party members in Dublin on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile on Saturday, there will be “Palestine solidarity night” in the Culturlann centre on the Falls Road, Belfast, at 7pm, as part of a festival called “Feile na Carriage”.

This is billed as “a night full of music, culture, food and craic to raise money for the Lajee Centre in Aida Camp, Bethlehem in Palestine”.

The programme brochure continues: “We’ll hear from Lajee director Mohammad Alazzah about their work in Lajee and the current conditions there.

"We will also have Ainle Ó Cairealláin, Founder of Aclaí Palestine to talk about the amazing work that Aclaí have done with the people in the Aida camp. Bígí linn! Free Palestine!”

(Among other events at the same festival is one on “the need to ‘De-Anglicise’ Ireland, and its continuing relevance to the Ireland’s [sic] unfinished project of Decolonisation”).

But probably the pro-Palestine biggest event will be on Sunday, when a march will be held from Writers’ Square at the north end of Belfast city centre to City Hall.

It is billed as starting from noon, and the 11/1 lodged with the Parades Commission says it could involve up to 500 people.

A flyer for the event says: "March for Palestine / right to exist / right to resist".