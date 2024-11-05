Michelle O’Neill says she’s not aware of any more allegations against Sinn Fein figures that are still in the shadows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Confirming that all the allegations she knows about are already public, she insisted there is not a problem with the party’s culture following a series of controversies in recent weeks.

Ms O’Neill vowed to build back trust with anyone whose confidence in her party had been dinted following criticism of its handling of several allegations against party members, while insisting her party took action when it became aware of the various complaints and allegations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There has been a number of instances, we can’t escape that,” she said.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill being questioned about Sinn Fein scandals during an Assembly committee last month.

“I work hard to ensure that we have the public’s trust and to build back anything that, perhaps, we may have lost.”

Sinn Fein has faced criticism over how it has dealt with a number of controversies, including those involving former press officer Michael McMonagle and former senator Niall O Donnghaile.

In September, McMonagle pleaded guilty to a series of child sex offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It subsequently emerged that two other press officers, who have since resigned from the party, provided job references for him after Sinn Fein had suspended him amid police inquiries.

Sinn Fein's President Mary Lou McDonald (left) and Stormont First Minister Michelle O'Neill embrace during the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis at the Technological University of the Shannon, Athlone. Picture date: Saturday September 28, 2024.

The references enabled McMonagle to get a job with the British Heart Foundation, the charity unaware of the criminal allegations he faced.

Last month, former Sinn Fein senator and Belfast lord mayor Mr O Donnghaile revealed that he stepped down from the Seanad and left the party last December because of a complaint that accused him of sending inappropriate text messages to a teenager.

Sinn Fein referred that matter to the PSNI and social services last September, but no criminal investigation was undertaken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Separately last month, it emerged that a Sinn Fein member had resigned from the party after admitting involvement in an incident where a portrait of former DUP lord mayor Lord Wallace Browne was damaged at Belfast City Hall.

Lord Wallace Browne of Belmont, whose portrait from his time as DUP Lord Mayor of Belfast was smashed by a Sinn Fein employee during a reception for an Irish language group in Belfast City Hall.

“I would hope that people will see that as soon as any of these things came to our attention, we took immediate action,” Ms O’Neill said.

“I have no tolerance for this type of behaviour in this party.

“I will not tolerate these types of actions, and I will take action to dismiss people that are engaged in any of this type of activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I don’t believe it’s a culture in Sinn Fein, and I think it’s a conflation of a number of issues over a number of weeks unfortunately.

First Minister and Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill announced she will be participating in a Remembrance Sunday event at the Cenotaph at Belfast City Hall. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“However, we have to answer up to that and we have, but I hope that the public will take some comfort from the fact that as soon as information came to our attention, we took action.”

Other issues that have hit Sinn Fein in recent weeks include the resignation of high-profile Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley who quit the party in October amid a controversy relating to a complaint against him.

He claimed he was subjected to a “character assassination” by a clique within the party and likened its processes to a kangaroo court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Fein rejected his claims and insisted it handled the matter in accordance with proper procedures.

His resignation came days after fellow Sinn Fein TD Patricia Ryan quit the party.

She said her departure was in response to the party “undermining” her.

The latest controversy emerged on Sunday evening when Sinn Fein announced that it had suspended one of its Belfast city councillors after an allegation that he exchanged inappropriate online messages with a minor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The party said it had suspended JJ Magee without prejudice having referred the matter to social services and the PSNI.

Solicitors for Mr Magee have said he “absolutely denies any allegation of inappropriate conduct”.

KRW Law said the complaint against its client had been made to the Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards, adding that Mr Magee has lodged a lengthy rebuttal with the commissioner.

The solicitors said Mr Magee had not made Sinn Fein aware of the complaint as there was “no substance” to it and he believed the matter would be resolved quickly by the commissioner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI said it received a report in June this year to regard to inappropriate messages. Officers said no criminal offences were detected, and safeguarding assessments were conducted at the time.

Ms O’Neill said Mr Magee should have told the party about the complaint against him.

“He should have informed the party of anything of this nature,” she said.

“We did our due diligence in terms of referring this both to the police and social services, which is the appropriate response whenever something like this comes to our attention.”