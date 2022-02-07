No plan for PM to visit NI in light of Stormont crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Downing Street said Boris Johnson (pictured) was monitoring the situation in Stormont closely but his spokesman was not aware of any plans for the prime minister to travel to Northern Ireland this week.

“It is something that we are monitoring very carefully, and obviously the prime minister is speaking to (Northern Ireland Secretary) Brandon Lewis about,” the prime minister’s official spokesman said.

“Our immediate priority is to restore political stability in Northern Ireland at the earliest possible moment.”

The secretary of state, meanwhile, is reportedly due to hold talks with officials in the United States tomorrow.

A government spokesperson told UTV News that Mr Lewis, who has responsibility for calling any early election, will travel to America to hold meetings with the United States administration.

He is expected to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol and the government’s commitment to the Good Friday Agreement.