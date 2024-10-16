Michael McMonagle (left, highlighted) at Stormont for the British Heart Foundation in February 2023 standing near Michelle O'Neill. He had been suspended from the party at the time due to child sex investigations. The scandal around the former SF press officer has prompted an Assembly probe into claims made on salaries and expenses.

No politicians will be involved in the Assembly’s examination of salaries and expenses claimed by Sinn Fein MLAs relating to their employment of now-convicted child sex offender Michael McMonagle, officials have confirmed.

The Assembly Commission – which runs Stormont and administers staff payments – says it takes matters relating to the administration of public funds “extremely seriously”. But they say they will not be giving a “running commentary” on the matter.

After days of silence on its “examination” of issues raised by McMonagle’s employment – Stormont officials have now clarified that no elected MLA will be involved in the review of claims made by individual MLAs.

However, the NI Assembly has not clarified what – if any – terms of reference have been set for their probe.

The News Letter revealed last week that at one stage the former Sinn Fein press officer Michael McMonagle had also been working for Michelle O’Neill and SF MP Órfhlaith Begley. Neither his employment with Ms O’Neill nor his role in Sinn Fein was declared on a Westminster register – something the party said was his responsibility not theirs.

When asked if Michelle O’Neill – then the deputy First Minister but calling herself the joint First Minister – had declared McMonagle’s associations with Sinn Fein when employing him, the party declined to comment. The NI Assembly has also not answered that question.

McMonagle was not employed by Ms O’Neill or Ms Begley when the police investigation into him began – but was working for both Sinn Fein and its Fermanagh MLA Jemma Dolan as a constituency office worker.

This week it emerged that Caolan McGinley another Sinn Fein press officer who – according to the party – didn’t tell anyone that he had provided a job reference for Michael McMonagle, was also working for Declan McAleer in a constituency office.

The scandal over Michael McMonagle has opened the party up to numerous questions about how its staff are employed.

In a statement to the News Letter on Wednesday, an Assembly spokesperson said it will not be “providing a running commentary”.

The statement continued: “When agreeing the Assembly Members’ (Salaries and Expenses) (Amendment) Determination (Northern Ireland) in 2020, the Assembly Commission reiterated that there should continue to be rigorous consideration by officials to ensure that every MLA complied with the requirements of the Determination.

“At that time, the Assembly Commission reaffirmed its longstanding position that no elected MLA (including Members of the Assembly Commission) should be involved in decisions around the administration, or review, of individual claims made by MLAs under the Determination.

“The examination of issues arising in relation to Michael McMonagle and Sinn Féin is being undertaken to ensure that there has been compliance with the Assembly Members’ (Salaries and Expenses) Determination. This process is being conducted by a senior official under the authority of the Clerk/ Chief Executive as the Assembly Commission’s Accounting Officer. It is important that this matter is dealt with in a robust way which follows due process and examines the evidence. Therefore, a running commentary will not be provided while it is continuing.

“Section 43 of the Determination sets out the circumstances in which payments made by the Assembly Commission to an MLA may be recouped. Should any issues of non-compliance be confirmed, these will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Determination for the recovery of funds”.