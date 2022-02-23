Nolan Show claims: 'Sir Jeffrey Donaldson held talks with the UUP about re-joining': Social media reaction
Last updated: Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 23:35
Henry McDonald
Tim Mc Garry @Tim_Mc_Garry
Malachi O'Doherty
If Jeffrey was contemplating returning to the UU that implies that he might be comfortable with the softer approach of the UUs to the Protocol. @BBCNolan
Máiría Cahill
Jeffrey Donaldson and Doug Beattie are entitled to have whatever discussions they like. Politicians do, more than people think. One point missed. If UUP was seeking Jeffrey, where was that going to leave Robbie Butler in Lagan Valley? P.S Jeffrey didn’t actually jump ship.
Máiría Cahill
Emma Little-Pengelly
I have no doubt there was zero intention in any way of Sir Jeffrey even considering such a thing. If you know him at all, you would know it is nonsense @J_Donaldson_MP ! Wise up folks!
Should I feel insulted that @BeattieDoug never even tried to have a convo with me 😂
The Nolan Show, BBC
A massive story breaking on Nolan Live tonight. A political story which could have ramifications for Northern Ireland. This will send shock waves throughout Stormont.