The second case of bird flu this month in Co Tyrone will cause great concern to Northern Ireland’s £600 million poultry industry, an MLA has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) says it is investigating a further suspected case of bird flu in a commercial poultry premises near Pomeroy, Co Tyrone, after an earlier case was detected in Dungannon two weeks ago.

The output of the poultry industry was valued at £380 million to the Northern Ireland economy in 2023 while the egg sector was put at £223 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outbreaks of bird flu cause major concern to farmers across the industry because they can result in devastating culls of flocks.

National Trust rangers clear deceased birds from the Farne Islands, off the coast of Northumberland, during a bird flu outbreak in 2022.

Special protection measures to prevent the spread of the disease were introduced across NI last Monday.

Owners of pet birds, commercial flocks, backyard flocks, and hobby flocks must now keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds.

The decision to introduce the restrictions was made before it was announced that 64,000 birds were culled at a site near Dungannon, following an earlier suspected case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan said on Monday that the news of a second case in Tyrone, this time in Pomeroy, will cause great concern to the local poultry industry - and that DAERA must continue to support the industry to combat the risk posed by the disease.

“I am deeply concerned to learn of a further outbreak of avian flu in a flock near Pomeroy, the second such outbreak in County Tyrone in as many weeks," he said. "My thoughts are with the farmers affected, who now face an incredibly challenging period as they deal with the financial and emotional strain this will bring.

"Avian flu poses a significant threat to Northern Ireland’s poultry industry, a multi-million pound sector that plays a crucial role in our economy. It is vital that every possible measure is taken to minimise risk and disruption.

"The spread of this disease must be halted to protect livelihoods and ensure the long-term stability of the industry. DAERA must also continue to provide the necessary support and guidance to those affected during this difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I urge all farmers and bird keepers to remain vigilant and adhere strictly to biosecurity measures to help prevent further outbreaks.”

On Sunday DAERA confirmed that it was investigating the latest suspected case of the disease in a commercial poultry premises near Pomeroy, Co Tyrone.

It had previously confirmed the earlier case on 15 February near Dungannon.

DAERA said on Sunday that a Temporary Control Zones (TCZs) had been at the Pomeroy site and that all bird would be humanely culled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Dooher, the Chief Veterinary Officer for NI implemented the measures after observing clinical signs of the disease and after preliminary test results.

Minister of Agriculture Andrew Muir, said the latest case was reported to it on Saturday 22 February at a commercial poultry premises with nearly 16,000 birds.