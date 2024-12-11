The chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee and the President of the National Farmers Union were overcome with emotion yesterday as they discussed how new Labour tax rules could cause farmer suicides.

NIAC chair Tonia Antoniazzi MP took evidence from NI farmers on Monday on controversial new inheritance tax proposals. She then appeared at the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee today where she asked Tom Bradshaw, president of the National Farmers Union, if the proposals were impacting on farmers’ mental health.

Mr Bradshaw replied that "the most severe human impacts" are that farmers who see no way through "may well decide that they shouldn't be here on April 26" when the changes come into effect.

He added: "No policy should ever be published that has that unintended side effect...". A visibly distressed Mr Bradshaw was then unable to speak properly for 17 seconds, while Ms Antoniazzi also appeared emotional.

Northern Ireland Affairs Committee chair Tonia Antoniazzi MP became visibly emotional as NFU President Tom Bradshaw broke down while explaining the suicide risks of new Labour inheritance tax rules on farming families. Photo: DEFRA committee 11 December 2024. Farmers with mental health concerns can call the Rural Support Helpline on 0800 138 1678.

Jeremy Moody, secretary of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers, told MPs that NI farm land had "distinctively higher land values” than almost all GB land and that NI farms were generally owned by individuals.

This means NI would account for a disproportionate 40% of all related UK farm inheritance tax revenue as a result of the changes. The average NI farms are worth £4-6m, he said – much more than the proposed £1m threshold.

Watch the video of Mr Bradshaw giving evidence by clicking here and watching him speak from 11:16:33 onwards.