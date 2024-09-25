Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reducing the speed limit to 20 miles per hour in residential areas in Northern Ireland should be considered, a Stormont minister has said.

Infrastructure minister John O’Dowd said while an initiative to introduce 20mph speed limits in Wales had proved controversial, he highlighted that it has resulted in fewer serious injuries on the roads.

Mr O’Dowd said he did not favour the introduction of a policy that covered as many roads as the Welsh model, but he said there were grounds for examining whether it should be implemented in residential zones in Northern Ireland.

Appearing before members of his Assembly scrutiny committee on Wednesday morning, the minister was asked by DUP MLA Keith Buchanan if he planned to introduce any more temporary 20 mile an hour zones outside schools in the region.

Such zones have be introduced at more than 200 schools in recent years.

Mr O’Dowd said the policy had been “generally welcomed” by teachers, parents and staff.

He said moving forward he planned a “more targeted approach” in respect of what schools had the system introduced.

He added: “It’s bewildering that you have to tell somebody to drive slowly past a school. Literally bewildering that when you’re driving past a school and there’s children either leaving or going into it that we have to put a sign in place to tell you to slow down. So I think that says something about some people within our society, as much as anything.”

Infrastructure minister John O’Dowd said there were grounds for examining whether a 20mph speed limit should be implemented in residential zones in Northern Ireland

Mr O’Dowd said the zones at schools opened up a wider question on the use of 20mph limits elsewhere in Northern Ireland.

“Wales moved in this direction and it was broadly criticised because people believe they went too far and wasn’t properly communicated to the reasons behind it,” he said.

“But I think there is grounds for examining it in residential areas, where we reduce speeds from 30 miles an hour to 20 miles an hour in residential areas in terms of housing developments etc.

“It may not be possible in terms of main thoroughfares.”

He added: “We have to drive home a message that speed kills and causes serious injury. One of the lessons from Wales has been while the scheme was implemented in a much broader way than I would consider, it has reduced speeding, it has reduced serious injury, so it has had a certain positive impact.