Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​​Victims and survivors will “be central to the government’s approach”, the Northern Ireland secretary has said, as he commenced consultations on repealing and replacing the controversial legacy act.

The act, aimed at addressing the legacy of Northern Ireland’s past, has been almost universally opposed by political parties and victims’ groups.

Legislative provision introduced by the last Conservative government offered a form of conditional immunity to perpetrators of crimes during the Troubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Immunity was to be given to those individuals who cooperated with a new truth recovery mechanism designed to provide bereaved families with answers about the circumstances of their loved ones’ deaths.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn ​​says that victims and survivors will 'be central to the government’s approach' as he commenced consultations on repealing and replacing the controversial legacy act.

Labour has also committed to reversing the act’s contentious ban on civil cases and inquests related to Troubles incidents.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn held meetings with the South East Fermanagh Foundation, and the Victims and Survivors Forum, in Belfast on Wednesday.

Speaking after the meetings, Mr Benn said: “I know that many victims, survivors and families felt ignored by the previous government’s approach to legacy. Indeed that is part of the reason why the legacy act was so widely opposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In my meetings with the Victims and Survivors Forum and the South East Fermanagh Foundation today, I reiterated that the views of victims and survivors will be central to this government’s approach to legacy.

“I am grateful to all those with whom I have spoken today, many of whom shared very personal stories about the loss of loved ones during the Troubles. I look forward to continuing discussions in the period ahead.”

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act passed into law last September.

From May 1 this year, all civil cases and inquests that were not at their findings stage were halted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responsibility for investigating all legacy cases was transferred to a new truth recovery body, the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

The government has committed to finding a path on legacy that is supported across communities in Northern Ireland.

However, the Labour government has indicated it will not scrap the commission and instead work to make changes to its structures.

In July, the secretary of state began the process of repealing the act’s conditional immunity scheme.